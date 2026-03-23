Abselion Appoints Dale Gordon as Chair

Bioprocessing leader to drive continued commercial development and international expansion

CAMBRIDGE, England & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Abselion--Abselion, a pioneering life sciences technology company focused on simplifying biomolecule quantification, today announced that it has appointed Dale Gordon as Chair of the Board of Directors. His appointment strengthens governance and board-level expertise at Abselion, adding experienced commercial and bioprocess leadership as the company builds on the recent establishment of its US subsidiary and continues to develop its global engagement.

Abselion is committed to building a well-governed organisation that can support collaboration and reliable delivery as interest in its Amperia™ protein quantification system grows internationally. As Chair, Dale will help to ensure sustainable growth and long-term value creation to meet the needs of academic, biotech, and pharma teams working across biologics characterisation, development, and manufacturing workflows.

Dale brings more than 30 years’ experience across the life sciences sector, with a background spanning bioprocessing, company building, and board leadership. Most recently, he served as CEO of Mirus Bio, a leading provider of transfection technologies widely used in viral vector production, where he led the business through a period of significant growth and strategic development. He was also CEO at Gemini Bio and held leadership roles at GE Life Sciences (now Cytiva), and Merck Millipore.

Having worked extensively with growth-stage life sciences companies, Dale brings a valuable perspective on scaling technologies from early adoption through to broader commercial deployment. His experience in guiding these companies through growth and transition will help to support clearer strategic oversight, robust governance, and effective decision-making as Abselion continues to evolve.

Dale succeeds Simon Douglas, who is stepping down from the role after serving as Chair of the Board for over four years.

Dr Ruizhi Wang, CEO and Founder, Abselion, said: “Dale is renowned for his expertise in bioprocessing and strategic leadership. His appointment will strengthen our ability to make clear, confident decisions as we continue to build the business for long-term impact.

Dale joins us at a point where the company is moving from early momentum into a more execution-focused phase, with growing commercial engagement and increasing international activity. His experience in guiding life sciences companies through this transition will be an invaluable asset as we continue our global expansion.

We’d also like to express our sincere thanks to Simon for his insightful contribution and support during an important period in the company’s initial development.”

Dale Gordon, Chair of the Board of Directors, Abselion, said: “Abselion has built strong scientific foundations alongside a clear focus on addressing practical challenges in cell and gene therapy and biopharma development and production workflows. I see a significant opportunity in how the company is translating that work into real-world use. I’m looking forward to working with the Board to support the company’s continued growth, strengthen its commercial direction, and help guide the next phase of its journey.”

For further information about Abselion’s team, please visit: https://www.abselion.com/team/.

Codon Communications

Dr Michelle Ricketts

Tel: +44 7789053885

Email: michelle.ricketts@codoncommunications.com