Abivax Announces Acceptance of Additional

Late-Breaking Abstract from the ABTECT Phase 3 Induction Trials to be Presented at 2025 United European Gastroenterology (UEG) Meeting

Late Breaking Abstract titled EFFICACY AND SAFETY OF OBEFAZIMOD IN PATIENTS WITH MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS: RESULTS FROM TWO, PHASE 3, RANDOMISED, DOUBLE-BLIND, PLACEBO-CONTROLLED, 8-WEEK INDUCTION TRIALS (ABTECT-1 & 2) to be presented Sunday, October 5 at 5pm CEST





PARIS, France – September 29, 2025 – 10:05 PM CEST – Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 – ABVX / Nasdaq: ABVX) (“Abivax” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies to address chronic inflammatory diseases, today announced the presentation of a second late breaking abstract for its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) at The United European Gastroenterology Congress, taking place October 4-7, 2025, in Berlin, Germany.

"The acceptance of this additional late-breaking abstract underscores the significance of the ABTECT Phase 3 induction trial results which demonstrate the statistically significant and clinically meaningful clinical activity and impressive safety and tolerability profile of obefazimod in patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis during the 8-week induction trials. These findings are crucial steps towards potentially offering a novel, first-in-class oral treatment option for patients who urgently need new therapeutic approaches to achieve and maintain remission," said Fabio Cataldi, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Abivax.

Obefazimod data to be presented:

Presentation Title Session Presenter Presentation/ Session

Number Session Hall Date and Time (CEST) EFFICACY AND SAFETY OF OBEFAZIMOD IN PATIENTS WITH MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS: RESULTS FROM TWO, PHASE 3, RANDOMISED, DOUBLE-BLIND, PLACEBO-CONTROLLED, 8-WEEK INDUCTION TRIALS (ABTECT-1 & 2)



Late-breaking trials in IBD Bruce Sands, MD LB /01 Room Helsinki Sunday, October 5, 2025







5:00 to 5:12pm CEST EFFICACY OF OBEFAZIMOD IN ABTECT PHASE 3 INDUCTION TRIALS: RESULTS OF 8-WEEK THERAPY IN SUBSETS OF PATIENTS WITH AND WITHOUT PRIOR INADEQUATE RESPONSE TO ADVANCED THERAPIES Hot off the press: IBD Treatment Silvio Danese, MD LB / 06 Room Helsinki Monday, October 6, 2025







10:00am to 10:12am CEST



About Abivax

Abivax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body’s natural regulatory mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Based in France and the United States, Abivax’s lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

