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Press Releases

Abeona Therapeutics® Announces Participation in Upcoming June 2026 Investor Conferences

May 26, 2026 | 
1 min read

CLEVELAND, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO) today announced that members of its management team will participate in upcoming investor conferences in June 2026:

  • 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat at 3:10 PM ET on Thursday, June 4, 2026 and investor meetings.
  • Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2026: Investor meetings on Monday, June 8, 2026.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed on the Investors section of the Abeona website under "Events" at https://investors.abeonatherapeutics.com/events, where a replay of the event will also be available for a limited time.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cell and gene therapies for serious diseases. Abeona’s ZEVASKYN® (prademagene zamikeracel) is the first and only autologous cell-based gene therapy for the treatment of wounds in adults and pediatric patients with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB). The Company’s fully integrated cell and gene therapy cGMP manufacturing facility in Cleveland, Ohio serves as the manufacturing site for ZEVASKYN commercial production. The Company’s development portfolio features ABO-701 (PSMA-SIR-T™), a potentially first-in-class engineered T-cell therapy targeting PSMA, engineered to overcome the core failures of cell therapies in solid tumors. For more information, visit www.abeonatherapeutics.com.

ZEVASKYN®, Abeona Assist™, Abeona Therapeutics®, and their related logos are trademarks of Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Contacts:

Investor and Media
Greg Gin
VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Abeona Therapeutics
ir@abeonatherapeutics.com

Investor
Lee M. Stern
Meru Advisors
lstern@meruadvisors.com


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