Abcuro Appoints George Eldridge as Chief Financial Officer

Company further strengthens leadership team, with Mr. Eldridge bringing over 30 years of finance experience across biotechnology industry

NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Abcuro, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer through precise modulation of cytotoxic T cells, today announced the appointment of George Eldridge as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Eldridge brings more than 30 years of executive leadership experience in finance and business operations across the biotechnology industry.

“George brings industry-leading financial expertise that will be essential to Abcuro as we prepare for a pivotal clinical data readout for our lead asset, ulviprubart,” said Alex Martin, Chief Executive Officer. “We are delighted to further strengthen our leadership team with George’s appointment and look forward to working with him and build on our strong financial position to advance ulviprubart.”

Mr. Eldridge has more than three decades of experience fundraising, taking companies public, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and establishing critical financial operations throughout his career. He most recently served as CFO of Aerovate Therapeutics, notably guiding the company though its successful initial public offering (IPO) in 2021 and subsequent reverse merger with Jade Biosciences in 2025. He has also previously served as CFO at Proteon Therapeutics, Targanta Therapeutics, Therion Biologics, Curis (formerly Ontogeny), and Boston Life Sciences. He has also worked as an independent consultant, providing counsel to many early-stage biotechnology companies. Mr. Eldridge holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a Bachelor of Arts from Dartmouth College.

“I am honored to join Abcuro and look forward to working closely with the leadership team to deliver on our mission to develop potentially life-transforming treatments for patients with devastating diseases like IBM,” said Mr. Eldridge. “This is also a pivotal time for Abcuro, and we will continue to focus on execution as we approach key milestones including initial data readout from the ongoing MUSCLE study next year.”

About Ulviprubart

Ulviprubart (ABC008) is a first-in-class anti-KLRG1 antibody product candidate capable of selectively depleting highly cytotoxic T cells, while sparing naïve, regulatory and central memory T cells. Ulviprubart is designed to treat diseases mediated by highly cytotoxic T cells, including the autoimmune muscle disease inclusion body myositis (IBM) and T cell large granular lymphocytic leukemia (T-LGLL). The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have each granted orphan drug designation to ulviprubart for the treatment of IBM. The FDA has also granted Fast Track designation for ulviprubart in IBM.

About Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM)

IBM is a rare and debilitating autoimmune disease in which highly cytotoxic T cells chronically attack muscle tissue leading to progressive weakness and limb muscle atrophy. People living with IBM progressively lose muscle function, including loss of grip, dexterity and mobility. There are currently no available disease-modifying treatment options and no cure for IBM. Based on published epidemiology literature, it is estimated that there are more than 50,000 people with IBM across the US and Europe.

About Abcuro

Abcuro is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class immunotherapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer through precise modulation of highly cytotoxic T cells. The company’s lead program is ulviprubart (ABC008) and is currently in clinical trials for inclusion body myositis (IBM) and T cell large granular lymphocytic leukemia.

