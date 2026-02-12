AbCellera to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in March and April 2026

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ABCL--AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced that the Company will present at the following investor conferences:

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference, March 4, 2026

KeyBanc Capital Markets Healthcare Forum, March 17, 2026

Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, April 21-22, 2026

A live audio webcast of each presentation may be accessed through a link that will be posted on AbCellera’s Investor Relations website closer to date. A replay will be available through the same link following the presentation.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing antibody-based medicines in the areas of endocrinology, women’s health, immunology, and oncology. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com.

Inquiries

Media: Tiffany Chiu; media@abcellera.com, +1(236)521-6774

Partnering: Murray McCutcheon, Ph.D.; partnering@abcellera.com, +1(604)559-9005

Investor Relations: Peter Ahn; ir@abcellera.com, +1(778)729-9116