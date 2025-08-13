SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

AbCellera to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2025

August 13, 2025 | 
1 min read

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ABCL--AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:



  • Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, September 3-5, 2025
  • Morgan Stanley Annual Global Healthcare Conference, September 8-10, 2025

Visit AbCellera’s Investor Relations website for additional information.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing antibody-based medicines in the areas of endocrinology, women's health, immunology, and oncology. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com.


Contacts

Inquiries
Media: Tiffany Chiu; media@abcellera.com, +1(236)521-6774
Partnering: Murray McCutcheon, Ph.D.; partnering@abcellera.com, +1(604)559-9005
Investor Relations: Peter Ahn; ir@abcellera.com, +1(778)729-9116

Canada Events
