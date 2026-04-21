AbCellera to Highlight Phase 1 Clinical Data for ABCL635 During Upcoming First Quarter 2026 Earnings Call

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ABCL--AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced that it will disclose interim results from the Phase 1 portion of its study of ABCL635, including observed safety profile, pharmacokinetic, and pharmacodynamic target engagement data, during its first quarter 2026 earnings call on Monday, May 11, 2026.

ABCL635 is a potential first-in-class antibody therapeutic targeting the neurokinin 3 receptor (NK3R) for the non-hormonal treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms (VMS) associated with menopause. It is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 study, and the results of the ongoing multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 portion in postmenopausal women with moderate-to-severe VMS are anticipated in Q3 2026.

As previously announced, AbCellera will host its first quarter 2026 earnings call on Monday, May 11, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET). A live audio webcast of the earnings conference may be accessed through a link that will be posted on AbCellera’s Investor Relations website. A replay will be available through the same link following the conference call.

About ABCL635

ABCL635 is a potential first-in-class antibody medicine for the non-hormonal treatment of moderate-to-severe VMS, commonly known as hot flashes, associated with menopause. ABCL635 specifically targets NK3R, a clinically validated G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) expressed on kisspeptin, neurokinin B, and dynorphin (KNDy) neurons in the infundibular nucleus of the hypothalamus. ABCL635 is the first program from AbCellera’s GPCR and ion channel platform to advance into the pipeline, entering the clinic in July 2025. Additional details are available at ClinicalTrials.gov.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing first-in-class antibody-based medicines in the areas of endocrinology, women’s health, immunology, oncology, and more. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com.

AbCellera Forward-Looking Statements

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Inquiries



Media: Tiffany Chiu; media@abcellera.com, +1(236)521-6774

Partnering: Murray McCutcheon, Ph.D.; partnering@abcellera.com, +1(604)559-9005

Investor Relations: Peter Ahn; ir@abcellera.com, +1(778)729-9116