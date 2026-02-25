SUBSCRIBE
AbCellera Reports Full Year 2025 Business Results

February 25, 2026 | 
12 min read

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ABCL--AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced financial results for the full year 2025. All financial information in this press release is reported in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.



“In 2025, AbCellera successfully delivered on all its corporate priorities, transitioned to a clinical-stage biotech company, and ended the year with approximately $700 million in available liquidity to execute on our strategy,” said Carl Hansen, Ph.D., founder and CEO of AbCellera. “We entered 2026 with a fully built platform, a growing pipeline with multiple potential first-in-class programs and important near-term clinical readouts, and sufficient liquidity to fund well beyond the next three years of pipeline investments.”

FY 2025 Business Summary

  • Earned $75.1 million in total revenue.
  • Generated a net loss of $146.4 million, compared to a net loss of $162.9 million in 2024.
  • Advanced two programs, ABCL635 and ABCL575, into clinical trials:
    • ABCL635 entered the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial at the end of 2025.
    • ABCL575 is progressing through a Phase 1 clinical trial.
  • Advanced two development candidates, ABCL688 and ABCL386, into IND/CTA-enabling activities.
  • Completed multi-year platform investments and opened clinical manufacturing facility.
  • Expanded the leadership team with the appointment of Sarah Noonberg, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer.
  • Reached a cumulative total of 104 partner-initiated program starts with downstreams.
  • Reporting a cumulative total of 19 molecules to have reached the clinic.

Business Metrics

Cumulative Metrics

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2025

Change %

Partner-initiated program starts with downstreams

96

104

8 %

Molecules in the clinic

16

19

19 %

In 2025, AbCellera started discovery on eight additional partner-initiated programs with downstreams to reach a cumulative total of 104 partner-initiated program starts with downstreams (up from 96 on December 31, 2024). AbCellera and its partners have advanced a cumulative total of 19 molecules into the clinic (up from 16 on December 31, 2024).

Discussion of FY 2025 Financial Results

  • Revenue – Total revenue was $75.1 million, compared to $28.8 million in 2024.
  • Research & Development (R&D) Expenses – R&D expenses were $186.8 million, compared to $167.3 million in 2024. A greater proportion of R&D expenses are used on internal programs, including $21.0 million of specific investments in internal programs in 2025.
  • Sales, General & Administrative (SG&A) Expenses – SG&A expenses were $83.2 million, compared to $85.5 million in 2024.
  • Net Loss – Net loss of $146.4 million, or $(0.49) per share on a basic and diluted basis, compared to net loss of $162.9 million, or $(0.55) per share on a basic and diluted basis, in 2024.
  • Liquidity – $561 million of total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities and approximately $135 million in available non-dilutive government funding, bringing total available liquidity to approximately $700 million to execute on AbCellera's strategy.

Q4 Highlights and Financial Results

  • Initiated Phase 2 portion of ABCL635 clinical trial.
  • Advanced ABCL386 into IND/CTA-enabling activities.
  • Reporting the advancement of one molecule into the clinic by a partner.
  • Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $44.9 million, primarily related to an upfront settlement payment from our patent litigation, representing 60% of total revenue for 2025.
  • Operating expenses totaled $73.4 million in the fourth quarter, or 25% of the total for 2025, and included investments made in co-development and internal programs.
  • The net loss for the fourth quarter was $8.9 million, or $(0.03) per share, on a basic and diluted basis.

Conference Call and Webcast

AbCellera will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss these results today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

The live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed on the Events and Presentations section of AbCellera’s Investor Relations website. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing first-in-class antibody-based medicines in the areas of endocrinology, women’s health, immunology, oncology, and more. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com.

Definition of Business Metrics

We regularly review the following business metrics to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate financial projections, and make strategic decisions. We believe that the following metrics are important to understand our current business. These metrics may change or may be substituted for additional or different metrics as our business develops.

Partner-initiated program starts with downstreams represent the number of unique partner-initiated programs where we stand to participate financially in downstream success for which we have commenced the discovery effort. The discovery effort commences on the later of (i) the day on which we receive sufficient reagents to start discovery of antibodies against a target and (ii) the day on which the kick-off meeting for the program is held. We view this metric as an indication of the selection and initiation of projects by our partners and the resulting potential for near-term payments. Cumulatively, partner-initiated program starts with downstream participation indicate our total opportunities to earn downstream revenue from milestone fees and royalties (or royalty equivalents) in the mid- to long-term.

Molecules in the clinic represent the count of unique molecules for which an Investigational New Drug, or IND, New Animal Drug, or equivalent under other regulatory regimes, application has reached "open" status or has otherwise been approved based on an antibody that was discovered either by us or by a partner using licensed AbCellera technology. Where the date of such application approval is not known to us, the date of the first public announcement of a clinical trial will be used for the purpose of this metric. We view this metric as an indication of our near- and mid-term potential revenue from milestone fees and potential royalty payments in the long term.

AbCellera Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under “Risk Factors,” “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

AbCellera Biologics Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(All figures in U.S. dollars. Amounts are expressed in thousands except share and per share data.)

 

 

Year ended December 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

Research fees

$

35,556

 

 

$

26,284

 

 

$

27,208

 

Milestone payments

 

1,500

 

 

 

1,500

 

 

 

1,000

 

Licensing and royalty revenue

 

969

 

 

 

1,049

 

 

 

46,920

 

Total revenue

 

38,025

 

 

 

28,833

 

 

 

75,128

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development(1)

 

175,658

 

 

 

167,259

 

 

 

186,829

 

Sales, general, and administrative(1)

 

75,179

 

 

 

85,490

 

 

 

83,231

 

Depreciation, amortization, and impairment

 

24,395

 

 

 

90,850

 

 

 

22,171

 

Total operating expenses

 

275,232

 

 

 

343,599

 

 

 

292,231

 

Loss from operations

 

(237,207

)

 

 

(314,766

)

 

 

(217,103

)

Other (income) expense:

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

(42,247

)

 

 

(38,473

)

 

 

(28,329

)

Grants and incentives

 

(14,155

)

 

 

(13,620

)

 

 

(13,890

)

Other

 

(6,776

)

 

 

(62,278

)

 

 

2,711

 

Total other income

 

(63,178

)

 

 

(114,371

)

 

 

(39,508

)

Loss before income tax

 

(174,029

)

 

 

(200,395

)

 

 

(177,595

)

Income tax recovery

 

(27,631

)

 

 

(37,538

)

 

 

(31,183

)

Net loss

$

(146,398

)

 

$

(162,857

)

 

$

(146,412

)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

 

(329

)

 

 

(2,658

)

 

 

144

 

Comprehensive loss

$

(146,727

)

 

$

(165,515

)

 

$

(146,268

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.51

)

 

$

(0.55

)

 

$

(0.49

)

Diluted

$

(0.51

)

 

$

(0.55

)

 

$

(0.49

)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

289,166,486

 

 

 

294,327,532

 

 

 

298,707,082

 

Diluted

 

289,166,486

 

 

 

294,327,532

 

 

 

298,707,082

 

 

(1) Exclusive of depreciation, amortization, and impairment

AbCellera Biologics Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All figures in U.S. dollars. Amounts are expressed in thousands except share data.)

 

 

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2025

Assets

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

156,325

 

$

128,513

 

Marketable securities

 

469,289

 

 

405,313

 

Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities

 

625,614

 

 

533,826

 

Accounts and accrued receivable

 

33,616

 

 

58,293

 

Restricted cash

 

25,000

 

 

25,000

 

Other current assets

 

67,140

 

 

111,113

 

Total current assets

 

751,370

 

 

728,232

 

Long-term assets:

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

340,429

 

 

428,003

 

Intangible assets, net

 

42,113

 

 

38,381

 

Goodwill

 

47,806

 

 

47,806

 

Investments in equity accounted investees

 

82,297

 

 

62,580

 

Other long-term assets

 

96,538

 

 

51,948

 

Total long-term assets

 

609,183

 

 

628,718

 

Total assets

$

1,360,553

 

$

1,356,950

 

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

Accounts payable and other current liabilities

$

55,004

 

$

50,781

 

Contingent consideration payable

 

8,087

 

 

 

Deferred revenue

 

13,521

 

 

13,526

 

Total current liabilities

 

76,612

 

 

64,307

 

Long-term liabilities:

 

 

Operating lease liability

 

60,743

 

 

137,403

 

Deferred government contributions

 

149,893

 

 

174,453

 

Deferred tax liability

 

10,052

 

 

9,115

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

7,169

 

 

4,768

 

Total long-term liabilities

 

227,857

 

 

325,739

 

Total liabilities

 

304,469

 

 

390,046

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

Shareholders' equity:

 

 

Common shares: no par value, unlimited authorized shares at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2025: 295,757,002 and 300,600,710 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2025, respectively

 

777,171

 

 

802,341

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

166,361

 

 

198,279

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(4,378

)

 

(4,234

)

Accumulated earnings (deficit)

 

116,930

 

 

(29,482

)

Total shareholders' equity

 

1,056,084

 

 

966,904

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,360,553

 

$

1,356,950

 

AbCellera Biologics Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars.)

 

 

December 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2024

 

December 31, 2025

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(146,398

)

 

$

(162,857

)

 

$

(146,412

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation of property and equipment

 

12,758

 

 

 

12,537

 

 

 

18,439

 

Amortization and impairment of intangible assets

 

11,637

 

 

 

78,312

 

 

 

3,732

 

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets

 

6,499

 

 

 

6,149

 

 

 

6,650

 

Stock-based compensation

 

64,183

 

 

 

67,581

 

 

 

55,792

 

Fair value (gain) loss on contingent consideration and investments

 

(8,018

)

 

 

(64,727

)

 

 

4,529

 

Other

 

2,237

 

 

 

(19,708

)

 

 

(3,331

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

Research fees and grants receivable

 

(45,933

)

 

 

(75,119

)

 

 

(55,623

)

Income taxes (payable) receivable

 

30,464

 

 

 

6,651

 

 

 

(29,843

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

(15,104

)

 

 

10,635

 

 

 

3,457

 

Deferred revenue

 

(13,976

)

 

 

(7,931

)

 

 

(2,195

)

Deferred grant income

 

39,521

 

 

 

33,967

 

 

 

(3,638

)

Other assets

 

18,253

 

 

 

5,954

 

 

 

17,148

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

(43,877

)

 

 

(108,556

)

 

 

(131,295

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(76,947

)

 

 

(78,396

)

 

 

(42,772

)

Purchase of marketable securities

 

(1,021,510

)

 

 

(765,086

)

 

 

(436,044

)

Proceeds from marketable securities

 

910,937

 

 

 

937,882

 

 

 

506,072

 

Receipt of grant funding

 

25,311

 

 

 

35,708

 

 

 

21,343

 

Distribution from equity accounted investees

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

30,113

 

Investment in and loans to equity accounted investees

 

(13,690

)

 

 

(19,626

)

 

 

(7,137

)

Proceeds from repayment of loan from joint venture partner

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

33,268

 

Long-term investments and other assets

 

(45,209

)

 

 

10,927

 

 

 

(17,093

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

(221,108

)

 

 

121,409

 

 

 

87,750

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Payment of liability for in-licensing agreement and other

 

(1,234

)

 

 

(729

)

 

 

(15,649

)

Proceeds from long-term liabilities and other

 

11,590

 

 

 

13,498

 

 

 

29,731

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

10,356

 

 

 

12,769

 

 

 

14,082

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

589

 

 

 

(2,617

)

 

 

1,097

 

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

(254,040

)

 

 

23,005

 

 

 

(28,366

)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

414,650

 

 

 

160,610

 

 

 

183,615

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

160,610

 

 

$

183,615

 

 

$

155,249

 

Restricted cash included in other assets

 

2,290

 

 

 

2,290

 

 

 

1,736

 

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash shown on the balance sheet

$

158,320

 

 

$

181,325

 

 

$

153,513

 

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment in accounts payable

 

13,625

 

 

 

12,767

 

 

 

1,995

 

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligation

 

1,199

 

 

 

1,898

 

 

 

76,118

 

 


Contacts

Inquiries

Media: Tiffany Chiu; media@abcellera.com, +1(236)521-6774
Partnering: Murray McCutcheon, Ph.D.; partnering@abcellera.com, +1(604)559-9005
Investor Relations: Peter Ahn; ir@abcellera.com, +1(778)729-9116

Source: AbCellera Biologics Inc.

