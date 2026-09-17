AbCellera Announces Presentation of Phase 2 Data for ABCL635 at the IMS World Congress on Menopause 2026

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ABCL--AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced an upcoming oral presentation of Phase 2 data on ABCL635 at the International Menopause Society (IMS) 20th World Congress on Menopause, to be held September 30 to October 3, 2026 at the Windsor Oceânico Hotel and Congress Center in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Details on AbCellera’s oral presentation at IMS are as follows:

Title: Interim Results of a Phase 1/2 Study of ABCL635, a First-in-Class NK3R Monoclonal Antibody for the Treatment of Vasomotor Symptoms

Abstract ID: 16836

Session: Symptoms of Menopause 1

Date and Time: Thursday, October 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. GMT-3

Location: Aruba 1, Windsor Oceânico Hotel and Congress Center

AbCellera will present efficacy and safety data from its Phase 2 trial in postmenopausal women with moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms (VMS). The abstract can be viewed online here.

About ABCL635

ABCL635 is a potential best-in-class investigational antibody drug for the non-hormonal, long-acting treatment of moderate-to-severe VMS, commonly known as hot flashes, due to menopause. ABCL635 specifically targets NK3R, a clinically validated G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) expressed on KNDy neurons in the infundibular nucleus of the hypothalamus. ABCL635 is AbCellera’s first pipeline program from the GPCR and ion channel platform to advance into the clinic, in July 2025. Additional details are available at www.abcellera.com/pipeline.

The Phase 2 trial of ABCL635 (NCT07118891) is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in postmenopausal women with moderate-to-severe VMS due to menopause evaluating safety and efficacy of ABCL635.

About VMS

Hot flashes and night sweats, known as VMS, are the most common menopausal symptoms, impacting up to 80% of women. The majority rate their VMS as moderate to severe, characterized by intense feelings of heat that lead to sweating, chills, and interrupted sleep. VMS are the most frequent reason for seeking medical care for menopause. VMS can persist for many years after the final menstrual period, and the impact is felt across many aspects of everyday life, including sleep, concentration, energy and mood, work, social activities, and relationships. It is estimated that approximately 12 million women in the US experience moderate-to-severe VMS, of which more than six million seek treatment.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing first-in-class antibody-based medicines in the areas of endocrinology, women’s health, immunology, oncology, and more. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com.

AbCellera Forward-looking Statements

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Inquiries

Media: Tiffany Chiu; media@abcellera.com, +1(236)521-6774

Partnering: Murray McCutcheon, Ph.D.; partnering@abcellera.com, +1(604)559-9005

Investor Relations: Peter Ahn; ir@abcellera.com, +1(778)729-9116