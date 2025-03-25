AbCellera Announces Presentation of In Vivo Data on PSMA x CD3 T-Cell Engagers at AACR 2025

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ABCL--AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced an upcoming poster presentation that includes preclinical in vivo data on its PSMA x CD3 T-cell engagers at the American Association for Cancer ResearchⓇ (AACR) 116th Annual Meeting, to be held April 25 to 30 at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois.





Details on AbCellera’s poster presentation at AACR are as follows:

Title: PSMA x CD3 T-cell engagers show preclinical efficacy for the treatment of prostate cancer

Abstract Number: 6012

Session: Therapeutic Antibodies, Including Engineered Antibodies 2

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 29, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. CDT

Location: Section 35, Board 7

About AbCellera’s T-Cell Engager Platform

CD3 T-cell engagers have the potential to be a cornerstone of cancer treatment. They guide the immune system to find and eliminate cancer cells by binding tumor targets and the CD3 protein on cancer-killing T cells at the same time. However, the development of T-cell engagers has been limited due to challenges with efficacy and safety. To address these challenges, AbCellera developed a T-cell engager platform that includes novel CD3-binding antibodies to expand the therapeutic window for this modality and costimulatory building blocks to enhance efficacy for difficult-to-treat cancers.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) discovers and develops antibody medicines for indications across therapeutic areas, including cancer, metabolic and endocrine conditions, and autoimmune disorders. AbCellera’s engine integrates technology, data science, infrastructure, and interdisciplinary teams to solve the most challenging antibody discovery problems. AbCellera is focused on advancing an internal pipeline of first-in-class and best-in-class programs and collaborating on innovative drug development programs with partners. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com.

AbCellera Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to develop, commercialize, and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors are described under “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Contacts



Inquiries

Media: Tiffany Chiu; media@abcellera.com, +1(604)724-1242

Business Development: Murray McCutcheon, Ph.D.; partnering@abcellera.com, +1(604)559-9005

Investor Relations: Peter Ahn; ir@abcellera.com, +1(778)729-9116