Press Releases

AbbVie to Host First-Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

April 1, 2025 | 
1 min read

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) will announce its first-quarter 2025 financial results on Friday, April 25, 2025, before the market opens. AbbVie will host a live webcast of the earnings conference call at 8 a.m. Central time. It will be accessible through AbbVie’s Investor Relations website at investors.abbvie.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

About AbbVie

AbbVie’s mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people’s lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, oncology, neuroscience and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.

Media:

Investors:

Gabby Tarbert

Liz Shea

(224) 244-0111

(847) 935-2211

gabrielle.tarbert@abbvie.com

liz.shea@abbvie.com

AbbVie logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbvie-to-host-first-quarter-2025-earnings-conference-call-302414655.html

SOURCE AbbVie

Illinois Earnings Events
AbbVie
