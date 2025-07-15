AATec Medical and Northway Biotech Announce Partnership to Develop Industrial Production Process for ATL-105 Targeting Lung Disease

Partnership established to develop and scale production of ATL-105, a novel recombinant version of alpha-1 antitrypsin

Lead indication is non-CF bronchiectasis; ATL-105 targets disease drivers through a broad multimodal mechanism of action

AATec Medical GmbH ("AATec"), a biotech company developing a multi-product platform for the treatment of respiratory diseases, and Northway Biotech ("Northway Biotech" or "NBT"), a global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), today announced a partnership for manufacturing process development and analytical development of AATec's lead product candidate, ATL-105, a proprietary, inhaled therapy based on recombinant alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) for non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB).

Under the agreement, Northway Biotech will leverage its expertise in biologics manufacturing to develop and scale the production process for ATL-105 using the Pichia pastoris expression system.

"With this partnership, we are establishing a robust and scalable production process for ATL- 105, laying the foundation for consistent quality for clinical development and commercial use," says Rüdiger Jankowsky, PhD, co-founder and CEO of AATec, and adds: "ATL-105 represents a new generation of inhaled biologics, combining anti-protease, anti-inflammatory, and antiinfective properties in one molecule. Delivered directly to the lungs, it enables fast, targeted action with minimal systemic exposure. We believe ATL-105 can redefine care in respiratory diseases with high medical need, such as non-CF bronchiectasis."

"We are excited to support AATec in progressing towards clinical trials", shares Prof. Vladas Algirdas Bumelis, CEO and Chairman of Northway Biotech. "AATec is advancing a promising therapeutic solution addressing significant unmet medical needs, supported by a highly capable and dedicated team. With our decades of expertise in microbial systems, we are well-positioned to scale this program efficiently and deliver quality at every step."

"We have recognized the opportunity to support a program that could meaningfully advance care for patients with respiratory diseases," adds André Markmann, PhD, VP of Business Development at Northway Biotech. "Inhaled protein therapies are gaining significant traction, and ATL-105 stands out as one of the most promising approaches in this area."

AATec develops ATL-105 to treat NCFB, a chronic inflammatory respiratory condition which affects millions of people worldwide. This debilitating disease is marked by dilated bronchi, persistent inflammation, frequent airway infections and impaired mucus clearance. In addition to NCFB, ATL-105 has therapeutic potential for a broader range of inflammatory and infectious respiratory diseases, such as COPD, ARDS and other indications, reflecting the versatility of its anti-inflammatory, immunomodulatory, and anti-infective properties.

About AATec Medical

AG AATec Medical GmbH is a biotechnology company developing a product platform based on a novel recombinant version of alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) for the treatment of respiratory inflammatory diseases, airway infections and rare diseases. The company has successfully demonstrated proof-of-principle in several indications and is currently preparing for a proof-ofconcept clinical trial with the first product candidate ATL-105 for inhaled application in non-CF bronchiectasis. AATec was founded by a seasoned interdisciplinary team with long-standing experience in clinical research, biopharmaceutical development and product industrialization. For further information, please visit https://www.aatec-medical.com/ and follow AATec on LinkedIn.

About Northway Biotech

Northway Biotech is a leading CDMO specializing in protein-based biologics and gene therapies, offering comprehensive, end-to-end biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing services. With deep expertise in cell line development, process optimization, and cGMP manufacturing, Northway Biotech supports programs from early-stage development through to commercial production. Founded in 2004, the privately held company operates state-of-the-art facilities in Lithuania and the United States, delivering high-quality, compliant solutions tailored to each client's unique needs. For further information, please visit https://www.northwaybiotech.com.

