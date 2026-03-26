AABB Releases New Exam Prep Bundles For its Certified Advanced Biotherapies Professional (CABP) Credentialing Program

Bethesda, MD - The Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies (AABB) is pleased to announce the launch of two new exam prep bundles for its Certified Advanced Biotherapies Professional (CABP) credentialing program: the CABP Exam Prep Complete Bundle and the CABP Exam Prep Core Bundle. The new bundles are designed to help candidates prepare for AABB’s CABP exam.

CABP Exam Prep Complete Bundle

Prepare with confidence for the Certified Advanced Biotherapies Professional (CABP) exam with this comprehensive, all-in-one bundle from AABB. Designed to support every stage of your exam preparation, this package combines trusted learning resources, practice tools and expert-led instruction — all at a 20% (up to $108) savings bundle. This bundle includes: CABP Study Guide (print), CABP Exam Prep Bootcamp On-Demand — Complete Collection, and CABP Sample Exam Items Bundle (digital).

This bundle is ideal for:

- Professionals preparing for the CABP certification exam

- Candidates seeking a structured, start-to-finish study solution

- Learners who want a combination of content review, guided instruction and exam practice

Choose the Complete Bundle if you:

- Want a guided, start-to-finish study experience

- Prefer instructor support and topic walkthroughs

- Benefit from multiple learning formats (visual, audio and reading)

- Are looking for the most comprehensive preparation option

*Purchase and use of this product does not guarantee a passing score on the CABP exam but is provided as an additional study aid on your path to earning the CABP certification.

CABP Exam Prep Core Bundle

Take a focused approach to your CABP exam preparation with this streamlined bundle that combines foundational content review with sample exam item practice. Designed for independent learners, this package provides the core resources you need to study effectively at your own pace — all at a 20% (up to $53) savings bundle. This bundle includes: CABP Study Guide (print) and CABP Sample Exam Items Bundle (digital).

This bundle is ideal for:

- Professionals preparing for the CABP certification exam

- Independent learners who prefer a self-paced study structure

- Candidates seeking both comprehensive review and exam practice tools

Choose the Core Bundle if you:

- Prefer independent, self-paced studying

- Want focused review and sample exam items

- Are looking for a streamlined, cost-effective prep option

Bonus Offer : The CABP Exam Prep Complete Bundle and the CABP Exam Prep Core Bundle are being provided at a limited-time, higher discount totaling 60% off (up to a $325 savings value) to all CABP candidates with a completed and approved CABP application submitted between April 1 and April 30, 2026.* Submit your CABP application and, upon approval, receive a special product link from AABB to redeem your offer. Product link will be subject to offer terms and conditions and must be used for purchase within the specified redemption period, by May 15, 2026. All CABP applications are subject to AABB approval. AABB reserves the right to modify or end this offer at any time.

*Discounted price applies only when all items are purchased together in the bundle. Discount cannot be applied retroactively to prior purchases. Individual products are not eligible for discounted bundle pricing. 60% discount calculated off list price for individual items.

About the CABP

AAAB’s CABP was developed in response to industry challenges associated with identifying and retaining qualified employees involved with biotherapies. It is a mark of distinction benefiting the entire field by establishing high standards of competence, identifying qualified and proficient professionals, and advancing innovation, safety and quality. Candidates must meet pre-requisites and obtain a passing grade on the 24/7 on-demand, computer-based online exam, demonstrating their competence in seven key domains of knowledge:

· Biotherapies in the Patient Care Ecosystem

· Biotherapies Science and Ethics

· Operations and Equipment

· Biotherapies Development Lifecycle

· Manufacturing

· Quality Systems

· The Regulatory Environment

The first cohort of CABPs was certified in December 2022. The full CABP registry is available for viewing on the AABB website. For more information on the CABP, eligibility and how to apply, visit www.aabb.org/cabp.

About AABB

AABB (Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies) is an international, not-for-profit organization representing individuals and institutions involved in the fields of transfusion medicine and biotherapies. The Association works collaboratively to advance the field by developing and delivering standards, accreditation, and education programs. AABB is dedicated to its mission of improving lives by making transfusion medicine and biotherapies safe, available, and effective worldwide. For more information, visit www.aabb.org.

4550 Montgomery Avenue Suite 700, North Tower Bethesda, MD 20814 301.907.6977 www.aabb.org

###