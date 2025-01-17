AABB Hosting Congressional Briefing to Highlight Importance of Transfusion Medicine and Biotherapies

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies (AABB) will host a congressional briefing on Jan. 28 to educate policymakers on the life-saving role of blood transfusions and biotherapies. The briefing will spotlight challenges and opportunities in blood banking, transfusion medicine and biotherapies.

The briefing, “Advancing Blood, Transfusion Medicine and Biotherapies: From Donor to Patient. From Lab to Bedside,” will take place from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. at the Rayburn House Office Building (Room 2168) in Washington, D.C.

This event will feature AABB leaders and expert voices in the field, including:

Debra BenAvram , FASAE, CAE, chief executive officer, AABB.

, FASAE, CAE, chief executive officer, AABB. Meghan Delaney , DO, MPH, chief, division of pathology & laboratory medicine, Children’s National Hospital.

, DO, MPH, chief, division of pathology & laboratory medicine, Children’s National Hospital. Nancy Dunbar , MD, medical director, blood bank and special coagulation laboratory, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

, MD, medical director, blood bank and special coagulation laboratory, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. Delisa English , MBA, chief executive officer, The Blood Connection.

, MBA, chief executive officer, The Blood Connection. Ray Goodrich , PhD, professor, Colorado State University .

, PhD, professor, . John Hagins , chief executive officer, The Community Blood Center.

, chief executive officer, The Community Blood Center. Pampee Young , MD, PhD, chief medical and scientific officer, American Red Cross.

Speakers will explore a variety of critical topics, including raising awareness of blood donation, maintaining a resilient blood supply, the role of laboratories in transfusion medicine and biotherapies, the blood community’s role in preparedness and response, and the importance of research

About AABB

AABB (Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies) is an international, not-for-profit organization representing individuals and institutions involved in the fields of transfusion medicine and biotherapies. The Association works collaboratively to advance the field through the development and delivery of standards, accreditation and education programs. AABB is dedicated to its mission of improving lives by making transfusion medicine and biotherapies safe, available and effective worldwide.

