A2 Bio to Present Early Safety and Efficacy Data from EVEREST-2 Study during 2025 Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer

Four abstracts accepted for presentation provide updates on ongoing clinical studies and describe approaches to boost potency and preserve selectivity of Tmod™-based precision cell therapies

AGOURA HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A2 Biotherapeutics, Inc. (A2 Bio), a clinical-stage cell therapy company developing first-in-class logic-gated cell therapies to selectively target tumor cells and protect normal cells, today announced the acceptance of four abstracts for presentation during the 40th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) taking place November 5-9, 2025, in National Harbor, Md.

A2 Bio will present posters detailing early safety and efficacy from the ongoing phase 1/2 EVEREST-2 study and an enrollment update for the ongoing DENALI-1 study. Additional posters will present approaches to boost potency and preserve selectivity of Tmod™-based precision cell therapies. The accepted abstracts are available online on the SITC website.

Poster Presentation Details

Abstract Title Presenting Author Abstract Number Poster Presentation Date Location EVEREST-2: a phase 1/2 study of A2B694, a logic‑gated Tmod CAR T therapy to treat solid tumors expressing mesothelin (MSLN) with HLA-A*02 loss of heterozygosity: initial safety and efficacy results Jeffrey Ward, M.D., Ph.D. Washington University 535 Friday, Nov. 7 10 am – 7pm ET Prince George ABC Halls, Lower-Level Atrium, Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center DENALI-1: a seamless phase 1/2 study of A2B395, a logic gated, allogeneic, Tmod CAR T therapy, in patients with EGFR expressing solid tumors with human leukocyte antigen A*02 loss of heterozygosity Salman Punekar, M.D. New York University Langone Health, Perlmutter Cancer Center 585 Genetic screens to identify novel functional modules for a NOT gate Chawita "Jelly" Netirojjanakul, M.Phil., Ph.D. A2 Biotherapeutics, Inc. 259 An inducible signal 1 mimic overcomes limited access to antigen for solid tumor cell therapy Charlie Kirsh, B.S. A2 Biotherapeutics, Inc. 239

About EVEREST-2

EVEREST-2 (NCT06051695) is a seamless Phase 1/2, open-label, nonrandomized study evaluating the safety and efficacy of A2B694, an autologous logic-gated investigational cell therapy developed from the A2 Bio proprietary Tmod™ platform. The Tmod™ platform provides selective killing of tumor cells and protection of normal cells via a dual-receptor design consisting of an activator that targets tumor cells and a blocker that protects normal cells. A2B694 consists of an activator that targets mesothelin and a blocker that targets HLA-A*02. HLA-A*02 is lost in tumor cells and present in normal cells in the eligible patient population. The study is recruiting patients with non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, colorectal cancer, mesothelioma, and other solid tumors that express mesothelin and have lost HLA-A*02 expression. Patients are enrolled through BASECAMP-1 (NCT04981119), a master prescreening study that identifies patients with HLA LOH at any time in the course of their disease via next-generation sequencing. Upon disease progression the participant may screen for enrollment in EVEREST-2.

About DENALI-1

DENALI-1 (NCT06682793) is a seamless Phase 1/2, open-label, nonrandomized study evaluating the safety and efficacy of A2B395, an allogeneic logic-gated Tmod™ CAR T-cell product in adults with solid tumors that express EGFR and have lost HLA-A*02 expression, including non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer, and other solid tumors. Patients are enrolled through BASECAMP-1 (NCT04981119), a master prescreening study that identifies patients with HLA LOH at any time in the course of their disease via next-generation sequencing. Upon disease progression the participant may screen for enrollment in DENALI-1.

About BASECAMP-1

BASECAMP-1 (NCT04981119) is a prescreening study to identify patients for potential treatment in A2 Bio clinical trials. It is a novel approach to help optimize patient treatment outcomes by enabling patients’ immune cells to be banked in their healthiest state earlier in their course of cancer treatment. Next-generation sequencing is used to identify patients who have lost HLA-A*02, the biomarker of interest for the A2 Bio studies. Patients eligible for autologous therapy undergo leukapheresis to collect, process, and store patient T cells for future Tmod™ CAR T cell therapy. BASECAMP-1 is currently enrolling patients with non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, colorectal cancer, mesothelioma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and other solid tumors.

About the Tmod™ Platform

A2 Bio has pioneered a precision-targeting cellular system – the Tmod™ platform – that incorporates two receptors, an activator and a blocker, to aim the powerful armaments of immune cells directly at tumors to unequivocally differentiate tumors from normal tissues. The activator recognizes antigens on tumor cells that trigger their destruction, while the blocker recognizes antigens on normal cells that protect them. This novel blocker technology enables precise, personalized, and effective T-cell targeting. The blocker component equips Tmod™ cells with the capacity to identify tumors as distinct from normal cells.

About A2 Bio

A2 Biotherapeutics, Inc. (A2 Bio) is a clinical-stage biotech company developing first-in-class logic-gated cell therapies to address the high unmet need in cancers. A2 Bio invented the proprietary Tmod™ cell therapy platform to tackle the fundamental challenge in cancer treatment—the ability of cancer medicines to distinguish between tumor and normal cells. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.a2bio.com.

Mary-Frances Faraji

Jeff Winton Associates

MaryFrances@JeffWintonAssociates.com

908-334-7693