Press Releases

89bio to Participate in Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

August 29, 2025 | 
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 89bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that the Company’s management will participate in the following investor conferences during the month of September:

Citi’s 2025 Biopharma Back to School Conference
Format:Fireside Chat
Date:Wednesday, September 3, 2025
Time:11:15 AM EDT
  
Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025
Format:Fireside Chat
Date:Thursday, September 4, 2025
Time:11:30 AM EDT
  
H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference
Format:One-on-one meetings
Date:Monday, September 8, 2025
  

The webcast of the fireside chats will be accessible in the investor section of 89bio’s website. A replay of the webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days following each conference.

About 89bio 
89bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of best-in-class therapies for patients with liver and cardiometabolic diseases who lack optimal treatment options. The Company is in Phase 3 trials for its lead candidate, pegozafermin, for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) with advanced fibrosis, including patients with compensated cirrhosis, and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). Pegozafermin is a specifically engineered, potentially best-in-class fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) analog with unique glycoPEGylated technology that optimizes biological activity through an extended half-life. The Company is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.89bio.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Investor Contacts: 
Annie Chang
89bio, Inc.
investors@89bio.com

Eva Bilange
89bio, Inc.
eva.bilange@89bio.com

Media Contact:
Sheryl Seapy
Real Chemistry
sseapy@realchemistry.com


Northern California Events
