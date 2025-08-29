89bio to Participate in Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 89bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that the Company’s management will participate in the following investor conferences during the month of September:

Citi’s 2025 Biopharma Back to School Conference Format: Fireside Chat Date: Wednesday, September 3, 2025 Time: 11:15 AM EDT Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025 Format: Fireside Chat Date: Thursday, September 4, 2025 Time: 11:30 AM EDT H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference Format: One-on-one meetings Date: Monday, September 8, 2025

The webcast of the fireside chats will be accessible in the investor section of 89bio’s website. A replay of the webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days following each conference.

About 89bio

89bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of best-in-class therapies for patients with liver and cardiometabolic diseases who lack optimal treatment options. The Company is in Phase 3 trials for its lead candidate, pegozafermin, for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) with advanced fibrosis, including patients with compensated cirrhosis, and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). Pegozafermin is a specifically engineered, potentially best-in-class fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) analog with unique glycoPEGylated technology that optimizes biological activity through an extended half-life. The Company is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.89bio.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Investor Contacts:

Annie Chang

89bio, Inc.

investors@89bio.com

Eva Bilange

89bio, Inc.

eva.bilange@89bio.com

Media Contact:

Sheryl Seapy

Real Chemistry

sseapy@realchemistry.com