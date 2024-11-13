4M Therapeutics Awarded $120,000 Grant from SynGAP Research Fund to Evaluate GSK3β Inhibition in Preclinical SYNGAP1-Related Disorders Research

SKILLMAN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--4M Therapeutics Inc. (4MTx), an early-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that the Company has been awarded a $120,000 grant from SynGAP Research Fund dba Cure SYNGAP1 (SRF) to evaluate central nervous system effects of novel glycogen synthase kinase 3 beta (GSK3β) inhibitors 4MT2001 and 4MT1060. SynGAP is a protein that plays an important role in neuroplasticity and cognition. SYNGAP1 loss of function variants are associated with intellectual disability, autism spectrum disorder, and seizures, among other symptoms.





The project, entitled, “Dosing and Administration of GSK3β inhibitors in Mice to Support SYNGAP1 Research” intends to expose mice to different dose levels of 4MT2001 and 4MT1060 and examine central nervous system target engagement of both single and repeat (7-day) dosing. The project will examine both blood and brain levels of 4MT2001 and 4MT1060, obtain brain homogenates, and evaluate the expression of pCRMP2 and PKC substrates.

“We are pleased that the scientific review by SRF recognized the potential of GSK3β inhibition, and in particular our lead asset, 4MT2001, as well as our 4MT1060 compound, to address a key underlying mechanism behind SYNGAP1 disorder,” said Dr. Pablo Lapuerta, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of 4M Therapeutics. “It has been well characterized that GSK3β inhibition through lithium enhances synaptic plasticity and neurogenesis, and our novel GSK3β inhibitors could provide a significant therapeutic advancement in this space, with higher potency and selectivity combined with improved safety.”

“As a parent of a child with SYNGAP1-Related Disorders (SRD), I am acutely aware of the need to find a treatment for the underlying condition that causes SRD that is not only effective but safe,” said J. Michael Graglia, Co-Founder and Managing Director of SRF. “We look forward to supporting 4MTx in this project and the key insights it will provide towards our mission of finding better therapeutic options for people living with SYNGAP1-Related Disorders.”

SRF is a 501(c)(3) public charity incorporated in 2018. The mission is to improve the quality of life of SYNGAP1 patients through the research and development of treatments, therapies and support systems. Completely family led, SRF is the largest non-government funder of SynGAP research. The founders cover operational costs, allowing donations to go toward research and programs to help SYNGAP1 patients and their families. SRF’s mantra is Collaboration, Transparency & Urgency.

About 4M Therapeutics Inc.

4M Therapeutics Inc. (4MTx) is advancing treatments for neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative conditions. The Company focuses on targets for a wide array of disorders and indications. 4MTx applies unique insights from its living human brain cell platform, which was developed through a collaboration between Harvard, MIT, and the University of Washington to identify and design more effective and safer therapeutics. The Company’s pipeline includes potential breakthrough treatments for bipolar mania, agitation in Alzheimer’s disease, neurodegeneration, and other CNS disorders. For more information, visit www.4mtx.net.

