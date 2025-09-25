4M Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Edward Scolnick, M.D., as Senior Scientific Advisor

SKILLMAN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--4M Therapeutics Inc. (4MTx), an early-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the appointment of Edward Scolnick, M.D., as Senior Scientific Advisor.

“We are honored to welcome Dr. Scolnick as Senior Scientific Advisor. Ed is one of the most respected minds in neuroscience and drug development, and his groundbreaking work has provided critical insights into the development of novel therapies for the treatment of psychiatric disorders, including bipolar disorder,” said Pablo Lapuerta, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of 4MTx. “His guidance and expertise will be invaluable as we work to advance our pipeline of neuropsychiatric therapies into the clinic and bring much-needed innovation to patients.”

“I am delighted to join the 4MTx team. I have been following the Company closely, and I have previously collaborated in this field with 4MTx scientific co-founder Dr. Stephen Haggarty,” said Dr. Scolnick. “By leveraging lithium as a benchmark and pCRMP2 as a biomarker, 4MTx has the potential to address the key limitations of marketed therapies and make a significant impact in the field of bipolar disorder. I look forward to working alongside the team to advance this important work.”

Dr. Scolnick has a strong interest in neuroscience and founded the Stanley Center for Psychiatric Research at the Broad Institute in 2007, where he currently serves as a core member emeritus of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard and chief scientist emeritus at the Stanley Center for Psychiatric Research. During his tenure there, he published several articles on the discovery of GSK3β inhibitors with 4MTx scientific co-founder Dr. Stephen Haggarty. Prior to that, Dr. Scolnick spent over 20 years at Merck, serving as president of Merck Research Laboratories; executive vice president for science and technology at Merck & Co.; executive director and vice president in the department of virus and cell biology and senior vice president for basic research at Merck Research Laboratories. He led the development and introduction of 29 new medicines and vaccines. Prior to joining Merck, he worked at the National Cancer Institute and at the National Heart Institute.

Dr. Scolnick is an elected member of the National Academy of Sciences, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and the Institute of Medicine. He served on the Board of Directors of Merck & Co. from 1997 to 2002; the Board of Councilors for the National Institute of Mental Health from 1998 to 2002; and the FDA Science Board from 2000 to 2002.

Dr. Scolnick holds an M.D. from Harvard Medical School and an A.B. from Harvard College.

About 4M Therapeutics Inc.

4M Therapeutics Inc. (4MTx) is advancing treatments for neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative conditions. The Company focuses on targets for a wide array of disorders and indications. 4MTx applies unique insights from its living human brain cell platform, which was developed through a collaboration between Harvard, MIT, and the University of Washington to identify and design more effective and safer therapeutics. The Company’s pipeline includes potential breakthrough treatments for bipolar mania, agitation in Alzheimer’s disease, neurodegeneration, and other CNS disorders. For more information, visit www.4mtx.net.

