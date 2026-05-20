4basebio Signs Clinical Supply Agreement to Support Phase II Clinical Trial

Oncology focused biotech to utilise 4basebio’s opDNA® technology to support Phase II clinical trial of immunotherapy candidate

Multi-year, seven-figure revenue stream reflecting increased commercial momentum

CAMBRIDGE, UK – 20 May 2026 – 4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), a company pioneering an enzymatically-produced DNA technology serving the next generation genetic medicines markets, announces that it has signed a Clinical Supply Agreement with a leading cancer immunotherapy innovator (“the Client”) to provide GMP-grade opDNA® starting material for its latest clinical programme.

Under the terms of the agreement, 4basebio will supply synthetic DNA to be used as a critical material for the Client’s immunotherapy candidate for an upcoming Phase II clinical trial. The agreement is expected to provide an approximate seven-figure revenue stream over the next 12 months, reflecting 4basebio’s unique capability to provide a safer, cost-effective replacement for plasmid DNA in the development of genetic medicines.

By leveraging 4basebio’s enzymatic, cell-free manufacturing process, the Client will enhance the safety of its therapeutic product by fully eliminating microbial contamination and the inclusion of antibiotic resistance genes, helping to accelerate its development timelines from sequence to clinic.

Dr. Amy Walker, Chief Executive Officer at 4basebio, added: “This partnership demonstrates how our proprietary DNA technology platform can help clients overcome complex manufacturing hurdles and bring safer and effective therapies to patients. We continue to see growing interest in our DNA molecules across the genetic medicine space and are delighted to support our partners through their clinical trials.”

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 as amended by regulation 11 of the market abuse (amendment) (EU Exit) regulations 2019/310.

For further enquiries, please contact:

4basebio PLC Dr Amy Walker, CEO +44 (0)12 2396 7943



Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson / Ed Downes

+44 (0)20 7213 0880 Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker) Geoff Nash / Nigel Birks

+44 (0)20 7220 0500 RBC Capital Markets (Joint Broker) Kathryn Deegan / Matthew Coakes

+44 (0)20 7653 4000 ICR Healthcare (Media and Investor Relations) Mary-Jane Elliott / Jessica Hodgson

+44 (0)203 707 5700

About 4basebio

4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is a Cambridge-based biotechnology company pioneering the use of synthetic DNA to enable next-generation therapeutics and vaccines. Through its proprietary enzymatic DNA synthesis platform, 4basebio produces GMP-grade synthetic DNA and mRNA with superior speed, purity, and scalability, overcoming the limitations of plasmid-based systems. The company offers application-specific DNA constructs tailored to the diverse needs of gene therapies, genome editing, mRNA production, and DNA vaccines, helping partners accelerate proof-of-concept studies and reach clinical milestones more efficiently while maintaining the highest standards of safety and quality.

For more information, visit 4basebio.com.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement may contain certain statements about the future outlook for 4basebio. Although the directors believe their expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, any statements about future outlook may be influenced by factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different.