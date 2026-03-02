3T Biosciences Appoints Rebeca Villarreal-Barragan, MBA, as Head of Clinical Operations

Villarreal-Barragan brings global experience delivering first-in-human and complex biomarker-driven oncology trials for Gilead Sciences, Kite Pharma, and emerging biotech companies

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--3T Biosciences, an immunotherapy company changing the future of treatment for solid tumors and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced the appointment of Rebeca Villarreal-Barragan, MBA, as head of clinical operations. In this role, Ms. Villarreal-Barragan will lead all aspects of clinical operations as the company advances its pipeline of T-cell receptor (TCR)-based therapeutics for solid tumors.

“Rebeca brings a strong track record of building and leading clinical operations in both established biopharma organizations and emerging biotechnology companies,” said Behzad Kharabi, M.D., chief medical officer of 3T Biosciences. “Her pragmatic, quality-focused approach and experience delivering complex early phase clinical trials will be an important asset as we progress our pipeline of TCR-based therapeutics for solid tumors into the clinic, and ultimately to patients in need.”

“Clinical execution and aligning clinical delivery with scientific strategy, timelines, and capital efficiency are critical to delivering 3T’s breakthrough medicines for the treatment of solid tumors to patients,” said Ms. Villarreal-Barragan. “I’m excited to join the team and to work across functions to support the execution of high-quality clinical trials.”

Ms. Villarreal-Barragan is an experienced clinical operations leader with deep expertise in early phase oncology and innovative therapeutic modalities. She has led global clinical trial delivery across first-in-human and complex, biomarker-driven studies, working closely with clinical development, regulatory, CMC, translational, and preclinical teams to ensure integrated and execution-ready development strategies.

Prior to joining 3T, Ms. Villarreal-Barragan held clinical operations leadership roles at Gilead Sciences and Kite Pharma, as well as at biotechnology start-ups including T-Knife Therapeutics and Achilles Therapeutics. Across these roles, she built fit-for-purpose clinical operations, led CRO and vendor oversight, and supported inspection-ready execution in fast-moving, resource-constrained environments. She holds an MBA from the University of Buckingham in England, and a bachelor’s degree in biotechnology from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education in Mexico.

About 3T Biosciences

3T Biosciences is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing next-generation T-cell engager therapeutics against novel targets in cancer and other immune-related diseases. Powered by its proprietary 3T-TRACE™ discovery platform, the company integrates high-diversity experimental libraries with advanced machine learning to systematically identify tumor-specific targets and engineer highly selective T-cell receptor (TCR)-derived therapeutics. This end-to-end approach is designed to overcome key limitations of traditional TCR-based drug development, including target specificity and cross-reactivity risk. 3T Biosciences has built a differentiated pipeline of pHLA-directed therapies addressing high unmet medical need and is advancing its lead program toward first-in-human clinical studies. For more information, please visit https://3tbiosciences.com.

Kathy Vincent

Greig Communications Inc.

kathy@greigcommunications.com