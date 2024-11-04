2seventy bio to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--2seventy bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSVT) will announce its third quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. A conference call and webcast will be held at 8:00 a.m. ET.





Participants can access the financial results conference call live via webcast which will be available on the Investors and Media page of the company’s website at https://ir.2seventybio.com. Participants who wish to ask a question may register here to receive dial-in numbers and a unique pin to join the call. It’s recommended that participants join 10 minutes prior to the event’s start.

Members of the management team will also be presenting at the following upcoming investor conference:

Guggenheim’s Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference in Boston, MA on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available via the Investors and Media section of 2seventy bio’s website at https://ir.2seventybio.com/. Replays will be archived on 2seventy bio’s site for 30 days following the event.

About 2seventy bio

Our name, 2seventy bio, reflects why we do what we do - TIME. Cancer rips time away, and our goal is to work at the maximum speed of translating human thought into action – 270 miles per hour – to give the people we serve more time. With a deep understanding of the human body’s immune response to tumor cells and how to translate cell therapies into practice, we’re applying this knowledge to deliver the first FDA-approved CAR T cell therapy for multiple myeloma to as many patients as possible. Importantly, we remain focused on accomplishing our mission by staying genuine and authentic to our “why” and keeping our people and culture top of mind every day.

