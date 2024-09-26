23andMe Launches New Genetic Report on Likelihood of Frequent Emotional Eating

Provides 23andMe+ Premium members with insight into their likelihood of experiencing emotional eating based on their genetics

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 23andMe Holding Co., (Nasdaq: ME), a leading human genetics and preventive health company, today released a new report on the genetics of emotional eating for 23andMe+ Premium members, informing them if they are at a higher likelihood of frequent emotional eating.



Emotional eating occurs when an individual frequently eats to cope with difficult feelings1. It often involves eating high-calorie, unhealthy foods, despite not feeling physically hungry, and can result in overeating. Emotional hunger is not satiated by food in the same way that physical hunger is, so while emotional eating may feel good in the moment, it can cause physical discomfort and feelings of guilt or shame. According to a study by the American Psychological Association , 27% of U.S. adults say they eat to manage stress. In addition, research has found that mental health conditions, especially depression and anxiety, are major causes of emotional eating.

23andMe’s Emotional Eating PRS report* is based on a statistical model known as a polygenic risk score (PRS), developed by 23andMe through its proprietary research database. The report takes into account an individual’s genetic results at many genetic markers, along with their genetic ancestry and birth sex to estimate the likelihood of frequent emotional eating. According to published data, it’s estimated that genetics explains 9-60% of predisposition to emotional eating2.

“Many people experience emotional eating from time to time, but when emotional eating becomes extreme it can be a problem, causing weight gain and potentially contributing to health problems like high cholesterol and diabetes,” said Noura Abul-Husn, MD, PhD, Vice President of Genomic Health at 23andMe. “Knowing a person’s genetic likelihood for experiencing emotional eating can help them identify new strategies early on, like removing unhealthy foods from their pantries or finding enjoyable alternatives like going on a walk. We hope this report can help provide an added resource for those who may experience emotional eating.”

The Emotional Eating PRS report was developed by 23andMe scientists and clinical experts using 23andMe’s database of genetic and health information contributed by consented research participants. A published white paper provides full details on the science and methodology behind 23andMe’s PRS technology.

While genetic factors may play a role, they do not account for every possible factor that could impact a person’s likelihood of experiencing emotional eating. To learn more about the new Emotional Eating PRS report and how to become a 23andMe+ Premium member, visit https://www.23andme.com/membership/ .

1 https://www.mayoclinic.org/healthy-lifestyle/weight-loss/in-depth/weight-loss/art-20047342

2 https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/pdf/10.1038/oby.2009.389, https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15755823/, https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18689360/

* The 23andMe Emotional Eating PRS report is based on a genetic model that includes data and insights from 23andMe consented research participants and incorporates more than 2,000 genetic variants to provide information on the likelihood of developing emotional eating. The report does not describe a person’s overall likelihood, does not account for lifestyle or family history and has not been reviewed by the US Food and Drug Administration. The Emotional Eating PRS report is not intended to tell you anything about your current state of health, or to be used to make medical decisions or determine any treatment.