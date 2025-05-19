2025 EASL Congress Spotlight: CG-0416 Preclinical Data Unveils A Groundbreaking Dual-Action Therapy Targeting Obesity and MASH

——A First-in-Class Hydrolysis-Activated Liver-Targeted THR-β Prodrug Demonstrating A Dual Advantage of Fat Reduction and Muscle Preservation

SHANGHAI, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Annual Congress, CureGene Pharmaceuticals ("CureGene") announced late-breaking preclinical results for its investigational liver-targeted thyroid hormone receptor beta (THR-β) prodrug, CG-0416. Presented in a Late-Breaking Poster session, the data highlight triple therapeutic potential of CG-0416 in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and weight management: including 58% reduction in hepatic lipid accumulation; 66% improvement in weight loss efficacy; and 50% lower muscle loss rate compared to standard therapies. These findings position CG-0416 as a novel dual-mechanism candidate for concurrent MASH and obesity management.

Addressing Current Therapeutic Limitations

While GLP-1 receptor agonists (e.g., semaglutide, tirzepatide) face challenges in sustained weight control and muscle preservation, CG-0416 employs precision targeting of complementary metabolic pathways to overcome these limitations.

Key Innovations

1. Enhanced Safety Profile

CG-0416's liver-specific activation achieves intrahepatic active metabolite concentrations 20-fold higher than in peripheral tissues, minimizing systemic THR-β activation and improving long-term safety.

2. Muscle Preservation Breakthrough

In 26-week diet-induced obesity (DIO) murine models, CG-0416 combined with low-dose semaglutide demonstrated:

66% greater fat mass reduction (vs. semaglutide monotherapy)

(vs. semaglutide monotherapy) Muscle-to-fat loss ratio of 0.18 kg/kg (vs. 0.35-0.63 kg/kg in existing therapies)

Advantages for Clinical Translation

1. Dual-Pathway Synergy

CG-0416 enhances GLP-1-mediated hepatic lipid oxidation while activating the IGF-1/Akt/FOXO3a axis to suppress muscle catabolism.

2. Oral Administration Potential

With 92% oral bioavailability – doubling that of approved THR-β therapies – CG-0416 may enable the first oral combination regimen with GLP-1 agonists.

CG-0416's EASL debut garnered significant attention for its rigorous preclinical validation and innovative design. The compound's ability to reprogram metabolic pathways while maintaining safety underscores its potential to redefine standards in metabolic disease treatment.

About CG-0416‌

CG-0416 is a novel liver-targeted THR-β prodrug in development for MASH & obesity-related complications. Its tissue-selective activation mechanism simultaneously addresses hepatic lipid accumulation, inflammation, and fibrosis, while demonstrating superior metabolic control to resmetirom and VK-2809 in preclinical studies. As a potential oral adjunct to GLP-1 therapies, CG-0416 combines rapid fat reduction with muscle preservation, positioning it as a next-generation metabolic modulator.

For comprehensive information on CG-0416 and the latest updates, please visit CureGene's official website at https://www.curegene.com.cn/en

About CureGene

Established in 2018, CureGene is China-based, globally oriented biotech company with research and development offices in both China and the United States. The company has developed innovative platforms rooted in core expertise and capabilities, focusing on cardio-cerebrovascular and antiviral disease areas. CureGene has advanced pipelines of novel drugs with significant market potential and fully owned global intellectual property rights. The company, guided by its mission, has attracted a team of distinguished scientists with extensive global pharmaceutical experience. Through a strategic vision, CureGene has transitioned successfully from a research-stage startup into a clinical-stage biotech company, with all pipelines demonstrating First-in-Class or Best-in-Class potential.

Forward-Looking Statement

The information released in this press release may contain certain forward-looking statements (such as "will", "anticipate", "forecast", "expect", "intend", "plan", "believe", "estimate", "be confident" and other similar expressions), which are based on the current views, beliefs and expectations that the Company or its management has towards the Company's business operations and financial performance when such statements are made. These forward-looking statements shall not be deemed as guarantees of future outcomes, and such outcomes may be affected by risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control and difficult to predict. Therefore, subject to the impacts of our business, general industry conditions and competition, environment, politics, general economic factors (including fluctuations in interest rates and exchange rates), pharmaceutical industry regulations and medical policies, technological developments, new products and patents obtained by any competitors, the inherent challenges in new product development (including obtaining regulatory approvals), production difficulties or delays, instability in the international economic and financial situation and sovereign risks, reliance on the effectiveness of the protection of the Company's patents and other innovative products, the Company's risks of facing patent litigation and/or regulatory actions, future changes and developments in social situations and other various factors and assumptions, the actual results may differ significantly from the information contained in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements shall not in any way be considered as any commitments/guarantee made by the Company, its subsidiaries, or any of its directors, officers, management personnel, advisors, employees and/or agents regarding relevant matters. They do not constitute a recommendation to engage in a certain act. None of such personnel assumes any liability with respect to such forward-looking statements. Moreover, the Company and its subsidiaries, directors, management personnel, consultants, employees and/or agents have not and will not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect the latest information, future projects or circumstances or events that occur after the release date.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2025-easl-congress-spotlight-cg-0416-preclinical-data-unveils-a-groundbreaking-dual-action-therapy-targeting-obesity-and-mash-302458236.html

SOURCE CureGene