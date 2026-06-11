$110 Million in Aggregate Financings to Accelerate Genio's U.S. Commercial Launch

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – June 10, 2026, 10:30 pm CET / 04:30 pm ET – Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) (“Nyxoah” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on developing innovative solutions for Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), has completed a $95 million equity financing and anticipates receipt of the $15 million second tranche of its European Investment Bank loan, which represents an aggregate of $110 million in new capital. This milestone marks a turning point for Nyxoah as the Company enters its next phase of U.S.-driven growth and long-term value creation.

Financing and Leadership Transition Highlights

$110 million in new capital $95 million in equity financing with strong insider participation $15 million anticipated second tranche of its European Investment Bank loan by the end of June 2026

Planned acceleration of U.S. commercialization of Genio. Continued adoption of Genio in the U.S. where the Company now has 40 sales reps in place under an experienced U.S.-based commercial leadership team

“This is a defining moment for Nyxoah,” said Olivier Taelman, Chief Executive Officer. “Building on the strong momentum of our first two commercial quarters in the U.S., this capital will allow Nyxoah to accelerate the commercial ramp of Genio in the United States and deliver on its mission for OSA patients.”

Robert Taub, Chairman of the Nyxoah Board, added: “The strong participation of both new and existing investors is a powerful endorsement of our Genio technology, our strategy and our team. With its financial foundation now secured, Nyxoah is well positioned to create long term value for shareholders.”

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat OSA. Nyxoah’s lead solution is the Genio system, a patient-centered, leadless and battery-free hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy for OSA, the world’s most common sleep disordered breathing condition that is associated with increased mortality risk and cardiovascular comorbidities. Nyxoah is driven by the vision that OSA patients should enjoy restful nights and feel enabled to live their life to its fullest.

Following the successful completion of the BLAST OSA study, the Genio system received its European CE Mark in 2019. Nyxoah completed two successful IPOs: on Euronext Brussels in September 2020 and NASDAQ in July 2021. Following the positive outcomes of the BETTER SLEEP study, Nyxoah received CE mark approval for the expansion of its therapeutic indications to Complete Concentric Collapse (CCC) patients, currently contraindicated in competitors’ therapy. Additionally, the Company announced positive outcomes from the DREAM IDE pivotal study and receipt of approval from the FDA for a subset of adult patients with moderate to severe OSA with an AHI of greater than or equal to 15 and less than or equal to 65.

For more information, please visit http://www.nyxoah.com.

Caution – CE marked since 2019. FDA approved in August 2025 as prescription-only device.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect the Company’s or, as appropriate, the Company directors’ or management’s current expectations regarding the completed offering and the intended use of proceeds therefrom; the Company’s capital position; the drawdown under the European Investment Bank loan; its planned CEO transition; the Genio system; the potential advantages of the Genio system; and the Company’s commercialization strategy and growth in the U.S. market. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 26, 2026 and subsequent reports that the Company files with the SEC. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance or results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities are not guarantees of future performance and should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. In addition, even if actual results or developments are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in future periods. No representations and warranties are made as to the accuracy or fairness of such forward-looking statements. As a result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based, except if specifically required to do so by law or regulation. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person’s officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts:

Nyxoah

John Landry, CFO

IR@nyxoah.com



Rémi Renard, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communication

IR@nyxoah.com



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