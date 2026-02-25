11 Presentations on Day 2 of Bionano Symposium 2026 Showcase Expanding Impact of Optical Genome Mapping Across Oncology and Cell & Gene Therapy

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced highlights from Day 2 of Bionano Symposium 2026, which focused on New Frontiers in Oncology and Bioprocessing Applications with Optical Genome Mapping (OGM). The session revealed how OGM can offer a new standard for detecting and characterizing structural variants (SVs) across cancer, including its unprecedented resolution in rare and heterogeneous cancers. Presentations also described how OGM is increasingly recognized, including by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for its ability as a leading technique for highly sensitive analysis of genome integrity for development of cell and gene therapies such as stem cell therapy and gene editing in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

Attendance at Symposium 2026 continues to grow, now with more than 1,150 registered participants from 73 countries across 6 continents, making Symposium 2026 the single largest global event dedicated to OGM and Bionano solutions this year. The call for posters ended on Day 2, but submissions were continuing to roll in and like the oral presentations, they underscore how OGM can enable scientists, clinicians, and industry researchers to uncover complex genomic events often missed by conventional cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization (FISH), or sequencing.

11 presenters from leading academic, clinical, and industry centers across Europe and the U.S., including Alka Chaubey, PhD, FACMG, Bionano’s chief medical officer, who opened the day by highlighting OGM’s ability to deliver unbiased, comprehensive, genome-wide structural variant detection across both cancer and engineered cell line applications, providing actionable insights that may drive future research, diagnostics development, and therapeutic innovation.

Among the key scientific highlights:

Dr. Hippolyte Guerineau (Centre Hospitalier de Versailles) presented results from a one-year prospective study implementing OGM in 214 multiple myeloma samples. The study demonstrated high concordance with FISH while revealing additional structural complexity, including chromoanagenesis events and immunotherapy-relevant alterations, underscoring OGM’s ability to expand the genomic landscape accessible to myeloma research.

Dr. Agnes Daudignon (CHU de Lille) introduced the FrOGG (French Speaking OGM Group) consortium, a collaborative network standardizing OGM in onco-hematology across France, Canada, Switzerland, and Belgium. The group has already implemented the first national external quality control program for OGM and is developing a centralized data hub to advance research and adoption.

Dr. Ying Zou (Johns Hopkins University) and Dr. Alejandro Berenguer Rubio (Instituto de Investigación Sanitaria La Fe) presented complementary research in rare sarcomas. Across 201 soft tissue sarcoma samples with normal karyotypes, OGM detected significant structural variants in over 70% of cases, revealing cryptic and complex genomic rearrangements that conventional karyotyping missed. One key advantage of OGM over karyotyping substantiated in Dr Zou’s results, is that OGM is a DNA-based molecular assay, whereas karyotyping is cell-culture based. The DNA-based assay is not subject to artifacts resulting from cell proliferation in culture, which can be common. In rare sarcomas, OGM also revealed novel gene fusions undetected by traditional FISH, highlighting opportunities for precision oncology research and experimental therapy stratification. To date, OGM use in cancer has been mostly in liquid (blood) tumors, together, these studies demonstrate OGM’s ability to uncover hidden genomic complexity in solid tumors and advance high-resolution research insights.

Dr. Marc-Henri Stern (Institut Curie) presented a novel OGM-based assay for detecting homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) in breast and ovarian cancers. Using genome-wide structural variant patterns, the assay achieved high predictive accuracy for HRD status, illustrating OGM’s potential to enhance biomarker-driven precision oncology.

Dr. Adrian Dubuc (Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center) & Dr. Phillip D. Michaels (Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School) co-presented the 1000X Genome Project, an initiative pushing the boundaries of OGM to deeply characterize the genomic architecture of plasma cell myeloma. Ultra-deep OGM analysis without CD138-enrichment, revealed previously unrecognized complex rearrangements, showcasing the potential of OGM as a framework for high-resolution structural variant profiling in genomically complex cancers.

OGM’s transformative potential in engineered cell lines was demonstrated by Dr. Annelise Bennaceur-Griscelli (CiTHERA - Center for iPS Cell Therapies), James Haldane (bit.bio) & Dr. Darren “Ben” Finlay (Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute). Together, they showed how OGM can enable genome-wide surveillance of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) and engineered cell lines, uncovering variants introduced during development including off-target modifications, culture-associated variants, reprogramming-related structural changes, and subtle genomic rearrangements that have the potential to influence cell function. Dr Bennaceur-Griscelli also highlighted published guidance by the International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) and the FDA regarding the use of OGM as a highly sensitive method for detecting structural aberrations not visible by karyotyping.

The session concluded with a live panel discussion and Q&A session with speakers and moderated by Bionano’s Dr. Chaubey, Dr. Andy O’Shaughnessy, Dr. Dana Jaber, and Cami Asher. Panelists discussed fostered collaborations around best practices for OGM implementation, advancing multiple myeloma research, QC strategies, and how emerging research is pushing the boundaries of OGM applications, along with future directions in research and bioprocessing.

“Day 2 of Symposium 2026 demonstrated how OGM is advancing both cancer research and bioprocessing applications by revealing genomic complexity at a scale and resolution that were previously inaccessible,” said Dr. Chaubey. “From challenging hematologic malignancies and rare sarcomas to engineered iPSC lines, OGM’s versatility is driving discovery, standardization, and innovation across diverse scientific domains.”

Erik Holmlin, president and chief executive officer of Bionano, added, “Day 2 brought more in-depth reporting by scientists and clinical researchers on the application of OGM in cancer, with today’s topics expanding into the realm of solid tumors. Use of OGM as an analytical tool in cell and gene therapy development was covered by academic researchers and scientists from industry, who made the case of OGM use for genome integrity quality control (QC) in bioprocessing. These presentations reinforce OGM’s utility and importantly outline a large market opportunity beyond hematologic malignancies, with application in solid tumor research and therapy development.”

Session recordings will be available on-demand via the Bionano YouTube channel. The live panel discussion and Q&A session will not be available on-demand.

Bionano Symposium 2026 continues with Day 3: OGM Making its Mark in Constitutional Genetic Disorders on February 25, 2026, from 7:00-10:00 AM PT. Attendees may also explore scientific posters available throughout the event on the virtual platform.

