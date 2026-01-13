10x Genomics Launches Study to Advance Research in Blood-Based Diagnostics for Autoimmune Disease

Study aims to identify single cell immune signatures of disease activity and treatment response to support clinical care

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc . (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, today announced a collaboration with Brigham & Women's Hospital, a world-class academic medical center, to analyze peripheral blood samples from patients living with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and giant cell arteritis (GCA) to uncover immune signatures associated with disease activity, flare, remission and therapeutic response.

The study will be led by investigators Kevin Wei, MD, PhD, Jeffrey Sparks, MD, MMSc, Deepak Rao, MD, PhD, Paul Hoover, MD, PhD and Abigail Schiff, MD, PhD, all from the Division of Rheumatology, Inflammation and Immunity at Brigham and Women's Hospital, founding member of Mass General Brigham.

Autoimmune diseases remain among the most challenging conditions to diagnose and treat. Standard clinical tests provide only limited insight into the complex immune processes underlying these diseases and may be confounded by unrelated inflammation or masked by certain therapies. This level of uncertainty has led some experts to describe autoimmune disease management as a clinical 'random walk,' driven more by symptoms, nonspecific tests and experience, rather than by direct measures of immune activity, leaving clinicians without reliable tools to guide long-term care.

Using single-cell profiling of peripheral blood, this research collaboration aims to help address that gap by generating a high-resolution view of the dynamic immune signatures that drive autoimmune disease. The study plans to enroll 1,000 patients with RA, SLE or GCA, along with healthy controls, and follow them over an extended period with blood collection at routine clinical visits. Using 10x's Chromium Flex single-cell assay, investigators will create detailed molecular maps of circulating immune cells over the course of disease and treatment. By pairing these profiles with longitudinal clinical data, the collaboration seeks to identify immune features that distinguish controlled disease from active inflammation, responders from non-responders and flare from remission.

As part of this effort, 10x and Brigham & Women's Hospital also plan to build a framework for a future clinical report, defining how blood-based molecular features, such as immune activation patterns or markers of disease trajectory, could be translated into a clear, clinically relevant summary to support physicians as they evaluate disease activity and plan treatments for autoimmune disease.

"By incorporating single-cell genomics into routine clinical workflow, our goal is to transform the care of patients with autoimmune disease and enable personalized medicine in rheumatology," says co-Principal Investigator Dr. Wei.

This collaboration deepens 10x's broader effort to work with leading academic institutions on large-scale, translational studies designed to generate the evidence needed for future clinical applications of single-cell and spatial technologies. It follows 10x's recently announced partnership with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and plans to build a CLIA-certified laboratory, marking the beginning of 10x's multi-year initiative to develop 10x technologies and services for improving patient care.

"Autoimmune diseases represent one of the largest unmet needs in medicine, where patients and clinicians often lack reliable tools to understand disease activity in real time," said Serge Saxonov, Co-founder and CEO of 10x Genomics. "By collaborating with Brigham & Women's Hospital researchers, we intend to generate the scientific foundation necessary to support more informed clinical decisions. This collaboration is an important next step in our journey as a company and reflects our belief that single-cell technology can meaningfully improve the way complex diseases are understood and treated."

Additional studies and collaborations are being planned, each contributing to generating the foundational work needed to develop the future clinical potential of single-cell and spatial technologies.

About 10x Genomics



10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated research solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world's understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , Bluesky or YouTube .

