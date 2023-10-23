Precision BioSciences to Present at Upcoming H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Hepatitis B Virus Conference

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL) an advanced gene editing company utilizing its novel proprietary ARCUS® platform to develop in vivo gene editing therapies for sophisticated gene edits, including gene insertion, excision, and elimination, today announced that the Company will present at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Virtual Conference taking place October 25, 2023.

Details for the virtual fireside chat are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Time: 9:30 AM ET

The fireside chat will be available via a live webcast accessible on Precision’s website in the Investors section under Events & Presentations on October 25, 2023: https://investor.precisionbiosciences.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following the event.

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is an advanced gene editing company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its novel and proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform that differs from other technologies in the way it cuts, its smaller size, and its simpler structure. ARCUS is a highly precise and versatile genome editing platform that was designed with therapeutic safety, delivery, and control in mind. Using ARCUS, the Company’s pipeline is comprised of in vivo gene editing candidates designed to deliver lasting cures for the broadest range of genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist. For more information about Precision BioSciences, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.

