News   Drug Development

Positive Phase 2 Data From Agenus (Formerly known as Antigenics Inc. - Lexington, MA)’ Brain Cancer Vaccine Presented at Plenary Session of American Academy of Neurological Surgeons Meeting

May 1, 2013 | 
1 min read

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 1, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus Inc. (Nasdaq:AGEN) today announced that preliminary data from a Phase 2 clinical trial showed that newly diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) patients treated with Prophage G-100 (Heat Shock Protein-Peptide Complex-96, HSPPC-96) vaccine plus the standard of care showed a 146% increase in progression free survival (PFS) and a 60% increase in overall survival (OS) as compared to the standard of care alone. Results were presented today by Orin Bloch, M.D., of the Department of Neurological Surgery, University of California San Francisco (UCSF), during Plenary Session III at the 81st American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) Annual Scientific Meeting in New Orleans, Louisiana. Dr. Bloch is a lead medical scientist working on the study at UCSF with Andrew T. Parsa, M.D., Ph.D., lead clinical investigator and study sponsor. Dr. Parsa is currently at UCSF and will soon join Northwestern University as the newly appointed Chair of the Department of Neurological Surgery.

Clinical research Phase II
