Doctors Rally Behind Vaccines as Doubts, Misinformation Mount

A collection of professional medical organizations ranging in specialization are reiterating their support of the use of vaccines amid growing public distrust and recent outbreaks of otherwise preventable diseases.

In a joint statement on Thursday, more than 30 scientific and medical groups called vaccination a “cornerstone of public health” and “a vital tool in the fight against preventable diseases.” The experts encouraged everyone “to adhere to recommended vaccination schedules” to ensure that they and their families are protected against diseases.

The coalition is led by the American Association of Immunologists and the American College of Physicians (ACP). Among the participating organizations are the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

“Vaccines are safe, effective and vital to our ability to prevent diseases that threaten public health,” said ACP President Isaac Opole in the statement. “ACP remains concerned about the spread of disinformation and misinformation regarding vaccination and treatment and strongly supports evidence-based guidance. With the current measles outbreak and the threat of other preventable infectious diseases, we need to ensure that members of the public have reliable, accurate information to guide their choices.”

Vaccine skepticism in the U.S. is on the rise. According to poll results from health policy organization KFF, 17% of parents have delayed or completely skipped immunizations, up from 10% in 2023. This pattern was more pronounced among Republicans, of whom 26% skipped or delayed shots, doubling the 13% figure in this group in 2023.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has a long and well-documented history of discrediting vaccines, was confirmed last month as the Secretary for Health and Human Services. Both the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which play crucial roles in determining vaccination policy and standards in the U.S., are now under Kennedy’s leadership. In the weeks since his confirmation, high-level vaccine advisory meetings for these agencies have been postponed or outright canceled .

The Trump administration has also started rolling back federal support for vaccine research, including studies exploring vaccine hesitancy and strategies to boost immunization rates, according to an NPR report last week. Research on mRNA vaccines are likely next on the chopping block, according to NPR.

Even individual states have been targeting mRNA shots. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, for instance, called earlier this month for the CDC to stop recommending mRNA COVID-19 vaccines for children. Iowa, meanwhile, is bringing forward a bill that would outright ban mRNA shots, with a $500 fine for violations, as per reporting from Axios earlier this month.