Poached From AstraZeneca, New Pharma Head Looks to Resuscitate GlaxoSmithKline’s Cancer Pipeline

December 11, 2017 | 
1 min read

GlaxoSmithKline will scout for deal opportunities in cancer medicine, as well as immunology, as the drugmaker seeks to rebuild its presence in oncology, its new head of pharmaceuticals told Reuters.

In his first public comments since joining GSK in September, Luke Miels said the focus would be mainly on buying or licensing early-stage drugs. The hunt is set to gather pace in the new year with the arrival of new research chief Hal Barron.

