WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovative biopharmaceutical companies and their corporate foundations are making significant contributions to U.S. science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education through a broad range of local, state and national level programs and initiatives aimed at elementary through post-secondary education, according to a first-of-its-kind report by the Battelle Technology Partnership Practice.

