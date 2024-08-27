PaxMedica Reports First Patient Treated with PAX-101 for Fatal African Sleeping Sickness Infection

Company provides update on regulatory progress towards US NDA submission

PaxMedica, Inc. (OTC PINK:PXMD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing treatments for neurological disorders, is pleased to announce a significant milestone in its global health efforts. The Malawi Ministry of Health has informed the company that a patient suffering from the potentially fatal parasitic infection known as Human Africa Trypanosomiasis Brucei Rhodesiense, (HAT), commonly referred to as African Sleeping Sickness, has recently received treatment with PAX-101, an intravenous form of Suramin, and is recovering at home. The Rhodesiense strain of Human African Trypanosomiasis is nearly 100% fatal if not treated promptly, and Suramin is considered the standard of care in Malawi, and many East African countries, in preventing death due to this parasite, when used in the early or first stage of the infection.

In April, the company announced that the Ministry of Health of Malawi made an emergency request for PaxMedica to provide immediate access to the recently completed validation and registration batches of PAX-101 (IV Suramin). This urgent request set in motion several important steps to rapidly respond to a critical global shortage of Suramin which is used routinely to combat HAT in Malawi. PaxMedica informed the U.S. FDA Office of Global Policy and Strategy that the company had provided a limited quantity of its formulation of IV Suramin, PAX-101, to Malawi’s Ministry of Health, for immediate use.

Howard Weisman, CEO of PaxMedica, commented, “This first use of PAX-101 to treat a critically ill patient with Stage 1 HAT infection is an important milestone for the company following years of investment in the formulation and commercial scale-up of Suramin, the active pharmaceutical ingredient of PAX-101, with the company’s supply chain partners. We were contacted by the government of Malawi after sustained shortages of IV Suramin in the region in the past year, and we could not ignore their pleas for help. Responding to this extraordinary request demonstrates our commitment to provide this essential medicine to some of the world’s most vulnerable people.”

Marshal Lemerani, Director of Neglected Tropical Diseases at the Ministry of Health in Malawi, expressed the nation’s gratitude, stating, “We know that access to IV Suramin is necessary for us to save lives in our fight against HAT and, through the generosity of PaxMedica, we are now able to respond to the desperate need for this treatment. The results we’ve seen so far are very promising, and having a company committed to produce this vital drug offers renewed hope for our patients, and strengthens our ability to combat this devastating disease.”

PaxMedica has also received feedback from U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on proposed plans to work with the Malawi Neglected Tropical Disease Program to establish a patient registry in Malawi for documenting treatment outcomes with PAX-101. This registry will be used to support the upcoming New Drug Application (NDA) for the use of PAX-101 in the treatment of Stage 1 HAT with data from the landmark PAX-HAT-301 Real World Evidence Phase 3 African Sleeping Sickness Study as previously reported by the company as a historical control. The company expects to submit an NDA for PAX-101 as a treatment for HAT in the near future.

