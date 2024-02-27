SUBSCRIBE
Pharm Country

Passage Bio to Participate in Upcoming March 2024 Investor Conferences

February 27, 2024 
1 min read

Passage Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on improving the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases, announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.

TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference
Format: Management will participate in a panel and investor meetings
Date: Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Time: 10:30 a.m. ET
Location: Boston, MA

Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference
Format: Management will participate in investor meetings
Date: Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Location: Miami, FL

A live webcast of the panel discussion will be available on the Investors & Media section of Passage Bio’s website at investors.passagebio.com. A replay of the panel will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio (Nasdaq: PASG) is a clinical stage genetic medicines company on a mission to improve the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. Our primary focus is the development and advancement of cutting-edge, one-time therapies designed to target the underlying pathology of these conditions. Passage Bio’s lead product candidate, PBFT02, seeks to treat neurodegenerative conditions, including frontotemporal dementia, by elevating progranulin levels to restore lysosomal function and slow disease progression.

To learn more about Passage Bio and our steadfast commitment to protecting patients and families against loss in neurodegenerative conditions, please visit: www.passagebio.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
Stuart Henderson
Passage Bio
267.866.0114
shenderson@passagebio.com

Passage Bio Media:
Mike Beyer
Sam Brown Inc. Healthcare Communications
312.961.2502
mikebeyer@sambrown.com


