Ovarian Cancer Canada announces its annual Walk of Hope to support Canadians facing ovarian cancer

Join or donate to one of the 31 walks across Canada on September 8, visit www.ovariancancerwalkofhope.ca

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Held annually during Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month in September, Ovarian Cancer Canada’s Walk of Hope raises vital funds to power ovarian cancer research, provide education and resources, and fuel advocacy efforts across Canada. Everyone born with ovaries is at risk for ovarian cancer. It is the most fatal women’s cancer, and the reality is that every 5 hours, we lose someone we love to ovarian cancer in Canada. This annual event with thousands of participants across the country has raised more than $33 million since 2002.

“Since there is no screening test, the best thing we can do to save lives today is prevent an ovarian cancer diagnosis,” says Tania Vrionis, CEO, Ovarian Cancer Canada. “Money raised from the Walk of Hope goes towards research to detect ovarian cancer earlier, provide better treatment to patients and ultimately eradicate ovarian cancer.”

New tool designed to educate women about their risk for ovarian cancer:

One way that Ovarian Cancer Canada is preventing ovarian cancer is through its new tool that helps women understand their risk of the disease (launching September 2024). This online questionnaire asks about family history, symptoms and other risk factors and provides recommendations on how to start a conversation with a doctor about preventative action. This tool will educate those at high risk for ovarian cancer and give them the self-advocacy tools they need to stop the disease before it starts.

About the Walk of Hope:

Ovarian Cancer Canada is the only national charity dedicated to uncovering key discoveries that can change the reality of an ovarian cancer diagnosis. Its Walk of Hope is the only fundraising walk in Canada to direct all attention and money raised towards improving and saving the lives of people with ovarian cancer. Three thousand Canadians are diagnosed with ovarian cancer each year and half of them won’t live to see another five years. It’s time to make ovarian cancer unignorable. Walk with us to demand action and deliver change for women and families affected by this disease.

The Ovarian Cancer Canada Walk of Hope is rooted in the community and was founded by Peggy Truscott in 2002. Peggy wanted to create a place where families and individuals living with ovarian cancer could connect with one another, surrounded by a community of support. In May of 2024, Peggy was posthumously awarded the Meritorious Service Cross by the Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, the Honourable Edith Dumont, recognizing her impact and legacy.

Participants can register to attend an in-person or virtual Walk.

About Ovarian Cancer Canada

Ovarian Cancer Canada rejects the notion that ovarian cancer can’t be eradicated. As the only registered Canadian charity solely dedicated to overcoming ovarian cancer, the organization is driving ovarian cancer research faster than ever – changing the landscape of available treatment options. After decades without real change, Ovarian Cancer Canada is making it possible to improve outcomes for patients. Ovarian cancer patients deserve attention. They deserve Canadians’ focus on saving their lives. Towards this goal, Ovarian Cancer Canada is relentless. Follow on Facebook and Instagram @OvarianCancerCanada #WalkofHope

Jack Glassco, Account Executive, Paradigm Public Relations, jglassco@paradigmpr.ca

Namrata Peri, Director, Marketing and Communications, Ovarian Cancer Canada, nperi@ovariancanada.org

Join Ovarian Cancer Canada’s Walk of Hope on September 8, 2024

Join us in 31 cities across Canada. For the list of cities, as well as registration information and to donate, please visit ovariancancerwalkofhope.ca .

The Ovarian Cancer Canada Walk of Hope is taking place in 31 cities across Canada including:

Toronto: Woodbine Park, 1695 Queen St E

Woodbine Park, 1695 Queen St E Calgary: North Glenmore Park, 7305 Crowchild Trail South West

North Glenmore Park, 7305 Crowchild Trail South West Vancouver: Queen Elizabeth Park, 4600 Cambie St

Queen Elizabeth Park, 4600 Cambie St Burlington, ON: Spencer Smith Park, 1400 Lakeshore Rd

Spencer Smith Park, 1400 Lakeshore Rd Montreal: Angrignon Park, 3400 Boulevard des Trinitaires

Angrignon Park, 3400 Boulevard des Trinitaires Ottawa: Andrew Haydon Park, 3127 Carling Ave

Andrew Haydon Park, 3127 Carling Ave Edmonton: Kinsmen Sports Centre, 9100 Walterdale Hill

Kinsmen Sports Centre, 9100 Walterdale Hill Winnipeg: Kildonan Park, Rainbow Stage, 2021 Main St

Kildonan Park, Rainbow Stage, 2021 Main St Victoria: Royal Roads University, lower field by boathouse, 2005 Sooke Rd

Royal Roads University, lower field by boathouse, 2005 Sooke Rd Guelph, ON: University of Guelph Arboretum, 200 Arboretum Road

University of Guelph Arboretum, 200 Arboretum Road Saskatoon: Gordie Howe Sports Complex, Skating Oval Track and Field Centre 1201 Dudley St



WHEN: Sunday September 8, 2024

Please proceed to the Registration/Check-in area

More information on the event can be found at ovariancancerwalkofhope.ca

Namrata Peri, nperi@ovariancanada.org

Jack Glassco, jglassco@paradigmpr.ca

