Outlook Therapeutics® to Report Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 on August 14, 2024 and Host Quarterly Conference Call and Webcast

ISELIN, N.J., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a biopharmaceutical company that has achieved regulatory approval in the EU and UK for the first authorized use of an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for the treatment of wet AMD, today announced that it will report its financial results for third quarter fiscal year 2024 on Wednesday, August 14, 2024. Outlook Therapeutics management will host its quarterly conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the operational and financial results at 8:30 AM ET that same day.



The call will be led by Russell Trenary, President and Chief Executive Officer and Lawrence Kenyon, Chief Financial Officer of Outlook Therapeutics. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing (877) 407-8291 (domestic) or (201) 689-8345 (international) and referencing the Outlook Therapeutics Conference Call. The live webcast will be accessible on the Events page of the Investors section of the Outlook Therapeutics website, outlooktherapeutics.com, and will be archived for 90 days.

About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Outlook Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg; bevacizumab gamma), for the treatment of retina diseases, including wet AMD. LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab gamma) is the first ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab to receive European Commission and United Kingdom Marketing Authorization for the treatment of wet AMD. Outlook Therapeutics is working to initiate its commercial launch of LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab gamma) in the EU and the UK as a treatment for wet AMD in the first calendar quarter of 2025. In the United States, ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™ is investigational, is being evaluated in an ongoing non-inferiority study for the treatment of wet AMD, and if successful, the data may be sufficient for Outlook to resubmit a BLA application to the FDA in the United States. If approved in the United States, ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™, would be the first approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD. For more information, please visit www.outlooktherapeutics.com.

