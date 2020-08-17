Orthopaedic Surgery Specialists Joins Illinois Bone & Joint Institute

DES PLAINES, Ill., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois Bone & Joint Institute (IBJI), the largest independent, physician-owned orthopedic practice in Illinois, welcomes Orthopaedic Surgery Specialists (OSS) to our practice as of August 1, 2020. OSS brings a team of six physicians and two physical and occupational therapy clinics at their Park Ridge and Fox River Grove clinics. Park Ridge is located at 1550 North Northwest Highway, Suite 220, Park Ridge, IL 60068 and Fox River Grove is located at 1009 IL Route 22, Suite 2, Fox River Grove, IL 60021. IBJI is excited to have Orthopaedic Surgery Specialists join our network of physicians, rehabilitation, and imaging services. With our combined resources, we are better able to support each other and our patients by sharing the best practices for patient care. Both IBJI and OSS have a mission to provide excellent orthopaedic medical care for our patients, and our physicians and staff strive to recognize and treat the various needs of each patient. The atmosphere we foster is one of respect, compassion, and courtesy. “The physicians and staff of OSS are looking forward to expanding our patient services by partnering with IBJI to include more fellowship trained specialists, more PT sites, MRI sites, OrthoAccess urgent care, all while maintaining our long history of personalized expert patient care.” - James Bresch, MD, Orthopaedic Surgery Specialists With the addition of Orthopaedic Surgery Specialists, our group of experienced physicians will continue to provide leading-edge orthopaedic care and surgical and nonsurgical treatment for a wide range of musculoskeletal problems. Orthopaedic Surgery Specialists physician providers, office location, and contact phone numbers will not be affected by this change. Current patients do not need to take any action to continue seeking care from our practice. If you are a current patient and have questions, please call 847-824-3198. All other inquiries can be directed to Kelsey Koziel at 847-745-6752 or email kkoziel@ibji.com. About Illinois Bone & Joint Institute

Illinois Bone & Joint Institute , is the largest independent physician-owned orthopedic practice in Illinois. IBJI is dedicated to providing accessible, compassionate, and comprehensive care to your family for every orthopedic specialty with leading-edge technology and innovative treatment options. For more information, please visit ibji.com .