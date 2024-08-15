SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Hao Pan

August 15, 2024 | 
1 min read

ORION CORPORATION
MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
15 AUGUST 2024 at 15.30 EEST

Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Hao Pan

Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.

Orion Oyj - Managers’ Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Hao Pan
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Orion Oyj
LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74512/4/4

____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-08-15
Venue: XLOM
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014377
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1488 Unit price: 46.15 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 1488 Volume weighted average price: 46.15 EUR

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme

President and CEO

Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion’s net sales in 2023 amounted to EUR 1,190 million and the company had about 3,600 employees at the end of the year. Orion’s A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Europe
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Facade of AstraZeneca's office in Shanghai, China
Approvals
AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi-Lynparza Combo Wins Landmark EU Nod for Endometrial Cancer
August 14, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Lonely drunk woman sitting on bar counter feels depressed spends time with strong alcoholic beverages holds glass drinking booze having dependence, addiction. Concept of alcoholism and social problems
psychedelics
Atai Touts Early Data on Psychedelic Depression Drug, Plans Phase II Trial
August 13, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Skin lesions of prurigo nodularis, including
Immunology and inflammation
Galderma’s IL-31 Injection Wins FDA Approval for Skin Disorder Prurigo Nodularis
August 13, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
External view of Novartis' office in Canada
Legal
Novartis Loses Court Case to Block Entresto Generics After FDA Denies Petition
August 13, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac