Organogenesis Holdings Inc. to Report Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on November 9, 2021

CANTON, Mass., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, today announced that third quarter of fiscal year 2021 financial results will be reported after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

Management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 9th to discuss the results of the quarter, and provide a corporate update with a question and answer session. Those who would like to participate may dial 866-795-3142 (409-937-8908 for international callers) and provide access code 3553677. A live webcast of the call will also be provided on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at investors.organogenesis.com.

For those unable to participate, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks at 855-859-2056 (404-537-3406 for international callers); access code 3553677. The webcast will be archived at investors.organogenesis.com.

About Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics and spine. Organogenesis’s comprehensive portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com.





Investor Inquiries: Westwicke Mike Piccinino, CFA OrganoIR@westwicke.com Press and Media Inquiries: Organogenesis Lori Freedman lfreedman@organo.com