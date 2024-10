Organogenesis Holdings Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

CANTON, Mass., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical and Sports Medicine markets, today announced that company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

The Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Management will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 16 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

Management will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, September 22 at 4:10 p.m. Eastern Time.

Live audio webcasts of the conference presentations will be accessible by visiting the “Upcoming Events” section on the “Investor Relations” page of Organogenesis’s website www.organogenesis.com . An archive of the webcast will be available for replay following the conference for approximately 30 days.

