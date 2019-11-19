Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

CANTON, Mass., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, today announced that it is offering to sell 9,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock in an underwritten public offering. In addition, Organogenesis Holdings intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,350,000 shares of its Class A common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and SVB Leerink LLC are acting as joint book-running managers of the offering and BTIG, LLC and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. are acting as co-managers for the offering. The offering is subject to market conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares of Class A common stock being offered has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering has also been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov . Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and related prospectus may be obtained from Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, Eleven Madison Avenue, 3rd floor, New York, NY 10010, Telephone: 1-800-221-1037, Email: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com or SVB Leerink, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at 1-800-808-7525, ext. 6132, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com . This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Organogenesis Holdings’ proposed offering of Class A common stock, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts are based on Organogenesis Holdings’ current expectations, beliefs and assumptions regarding the market for its Class A common stock. There can be no assurance regarding the completion, timing or size of the proposed offering. Important factors that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed public offering and others described in Organogenesis Holdings’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as amended, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and the preliminary prospectus supplement. Organogenesis Holdings cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements speak only as of the date of this release, and Organogenesis Holdings undertakes no obligations to update or revise these statements, except as may be required by law.

About Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics and spine. Organogenesis’s comprehensive portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs.

Investor Inquiries: Westwicke Partners Mike Piccinino, CFA OrganoIR@westwicke.com 443-213-0500 Press and Media Inquiries: Organogenesis Angelyn Lowe alowe@organo.com 781-774-9364