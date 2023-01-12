Oramed’s Insulin Capsule Fails Its First Phase III Trial

Courtesy of Getty Images

Diabetic patients tired of injecting their insulin will have to put up with the mode of delivery for the foreseeable future.

Oramed, a clinical-stage company developing orally available versions of biologic drugs, reported disappointing news regarding its lead candidate, ORMD-0801, on Thursday, Jan. 12th.

Top-line results of a 710-patient, Phase III study with type 2 diabetes patients failed to meet the trial’s primary endpoint, a reduction in baseline A1C levels compared to a placebo after 26 weeks of treatment.

Oramed develops oral delivery routes for biological drugs that are traditionally injected. In addition to ORMD-0801, it has two candidates in clinical-stage testing. ORMD-0901 is an oral GLP-1 candidate in Phase I testing as a treatment for type 2 diabetes; it’s also developing an oral COVID-19 vaccine in early-stage clinical trials.

“Today’s outcome is very disappointing, given the positive results from prior trials,” said Nadav Kidron, Oramed’s CEO, in a prepared statement.

In a Phase II study that read out top-line results in 2020, patients with type 2 diabetes treated with ORMD-0801 exhibited an A1C reduction that was 0.81% stronger than patients given a placebo.

Kidron said Oramed would share its plans once complete data from its failed Phase III study becomes available.

In September, the company reported successful safety results of a Phase II trial with ORMD-0801 and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients. Participants who received the orally available insulin capsules showed a liver fat reduction trend that favored its candidate, but the efficacy results stopped short of statistical significance.

Oramed’s second most advanced new drug candidate, ORMD-0901, is an orally-available version of AstraZeneca’s aging GLP-1 analog, Bydureon.

First approved as an injection for type 2 diabetes patients in 2005, Bydureon’s share of the GLP-1 market has fallen in recent years to semaglutide, another GLP-1 that the FDA first approved in 2017. If ORMD-0901 advances, it could eventually contend with Rybelsus, an oral version of semaglutide that Novo Nordisk launched in 2019.

Oramed has a few years to figure out its next steps.

When the company last reported earnings, it had $160 million in cash and short-term investments after operations burned through $30.9 million during the first nine months of 2022.