Opus Genetics Announces Presence at Eyecelerator@AAO 2021

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus Genetics, a patient-focused gene therapy company developing treatments for orphan inherited retinal diseases, today announced that Ben Yerxa, Ph.D., acting CEO of Opus and CEO of the Foundation Fighting Blindness and the Retinal Degeneration Fund, will deliver a company presentation at Eyecelerator@AAO 2021, on Thursday, November 11, 2021, in New Orleans.

Dr. Yerxa’s Opus presentation will be part of the Retina Spotlight: Meet the Game-Changing Innovators With the Most Promising Strategies For Impacting Retina session, which includes a panel and a diverse line-up of five companies presenting innovations at all stages in a unique, interactive format.

“We’re thrilled to be invited to introduce Opus and highlight our innovative model at Eyecelerator,” said Dr. Yerxa. “Created by the Foundation’s RD Fund, Opus emerged from stealth mode in September singularly focused on developing and manufacturing orphaned AAV-based gene therapies to treat neglected, orphan inherited retinal diseases. We look forward to showcasing our unique, patient-guided approach at this premiere industry event.”

Eyecelerator@AAO 2021 is ophthalmology’s next-generation business conference that brings together leading ophthalmic companies and important new startups for fresh perspectives. The event was created in partnership between the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) and the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) and occurs the day prior to the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2021 Annual Meeting. For more information, visit www.eyecelerator.com.

About Opus Genetics

Opus Genetics is a groundbreaking gene therapy company for inherited retinal diseases with a unique model and purpose. Backed by Foundation Fighting Blindness’s venture arm, the RD Fund, Opus combines unparalleled insight and commitment to patient need with wholly owned programs in numerous orphan retinal diseases. Its AAV-based gene therapy portfolio tackles some of the most neglected forms of inherited blindness while creating novel orphan manufacturing scale and efficiencies. Based in Raleigh, N.C., the company leverages knowledge of the best science and the expertise of pioneers in ocular gene therapy to transparently drive transformative treatments to patients. For more information, visit www.opusgenetics.com.

