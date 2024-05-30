Omega Therapeutics To Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences - May 30, 2024

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMGA) (“Omega”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a new class of programmable epigenomic mRNA medicines, today announced that management will participate in fireside chats at two upcoming investor conferences.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, June 6, 2024

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Monday, June 10, 2024

Time: 10:40 a.m. ET

Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.omegatherapeutics.com. Archived replays will be available on the same website for approximately 90 days.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a new class of programmable epigenomic mRNA medicines to treat or cure a broad range of diseases. By pre-transcriptionally modulating gene expression, Omega’s approach enables precision epigenomic control of nearly all human genes, including historically undruggable and difficult-to-treat targets, without altering native nucleic acid sequences. Founded in 2017 by Flagship Pioneering following breakthrough research by world-renowned experts in the field of epigenetics, Omega is led by a seasoned and accomplished leadership team with a track record of innovation and operational excellence. The Company is committed to revolutionizing genomic medicine and has a pipeline of therapeutic candidates derived from its OMEGA platform spanning oncology, regenerative medicine, and multigenic diseases including inflammatory and cardiometabolic conditions.

