Ocugen Chairman and CEO to present at Abu Dhabi Family Office Summit

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (“Ocugen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines, today announced that Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Ocugen will present at the Abu Dhabi Family Office (ADFO) Summit being held February 29—March 1, 2024 at the Saadiyat Rotana Resort and Villas in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

“I’m honored to be an invited speaker among the prestigious gathering at the ADFO Summit,” said Dr. Musunuri. “This is an excellent opportunity to share more about the potential of Ocugen’s novel modifier gene therapy platform in an area of the world where there’s a high incidence of blindness diseases. I’m confident that this event will help raise awareness while also making important introductions for Ocugen.”

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Interactive Panel 7—How family offices are drawn towards longevity, healthcare, life sciences and wellness as they come to terms with family challenges and the impact of modern lifestyle

Date: Friday, March 1, 2024

Presentation Time: 3:05-3:45 p.m. GST

Location: Saadiyat Rotana Resort and Villas in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

“It is a pleasure to host Ocugen in Abu Dhabi to educate the UAE and the Middle East on modifier gene therapy,” said Obediah Ayton, ADFO Summit Chairman. “Abu Dhabi is currently seeking many experts from around the word to explore R&D locally within the UAE. Experienced businesses like Ocugen can deliver much potential for the UAE towards their 2030 plan. Dr. Musunuri will join well-known family offices like Tamer Group, Bait Al Batterjee Holding, and others to discuss the future of life sciences and healthcare in the UAE.”

This is the second public ADFO Summit, an event focused on creating new opportunities for partnership, investment, innovation and social good. Dr. Musunuri is among the industry speakers that have been invited to participate in the summit, joining representatives from family offices and institutional funds.

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, biologics, and vaccines that improve health and offer hope for patients across the globe. We are making an impact on patients’ lives through courageous innovation—forging new scientific paths that harness our unique intellectual and human capital. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with a single product, and we are advancing research in infectious diseases to support public health and orthopedic diseases to address unmet medical needs. Discover more at www.ocugen.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

