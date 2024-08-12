SUBSCRIBE
Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons - August 9, 2024

August 12, 2024 | 
2 min read

Bagsværd, Denmark, 9 August 2024 — This company announcement discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.

The company’s board members, executives and their associated persons have reported the transactions to Novo Nordisk and have given Novo Nordisk power of attorney on their behalf to publish trading in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons.

Please find below a statement of such trading in shares issued by Novo Nordisk.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonAndreas Helmut Fibig
2 Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusMember of the Board of Directors
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3 Details of the issuer
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,

ADRs
Identification codeNVO
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of ADRs
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 819.72208.385 ADRs
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

208.385 ADRs
DKK 170,817.15
e)Date of the transaction2024-08-07
f)Place of the transactionNew York Stock Exchange

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 69,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk’s B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more
information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts for further information

Media:

Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com

Liz Skrbkova (US)
+1 609 917 0632
lzsk@novonordisk.com
Investors:

Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com

David Heiberg Landsted
+45 3077 6915
dhel@novonordisk.com

Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656 azey@novonordisk.com

Mark Joseph Root (US)
+1 848 213 3219
mjhr@novonordisk.com

Ida Schaap Melvold
+45 3077 5649
idmg@novonordisk.com		Frederik Taylor Pitter
+45 3075 8259 fptr@novonordisk.com

Company announcement No 60 / 2024

