NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes to Participate in Upcoming Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Event, “Radiopharmaceutical Therapies Come of Age”

March 8, 2022 13:00 UTC

BELOIT, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC, a global innovator in the development, production and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals used for therapeutic and medical imaging applications, today announced that Stephen Merrick, President and Chief Executive Officer of NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, will participate in an upcoming corporate event hosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. The fireside chat, “Radiopharmaceutical Therapies Come of Age,” will be held in virtual format on Monday, March 14, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. ET. Topics of discussion will include: development strategy for targeted radiotherapy using alpha and beta-emitting radioisotopes; supply, manufacturing and transportation challenges; and strategies for limiting systemic toxicities. Additional information is available here.

“NorthStar continues to expand our leadership position in the rapidly growing area of therapeutic radioisotopes, which are used in targeted precision radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer, respiratory and other diseases,” said Stephen Merrick, President and Chief Executive Officer of NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes. “NorthStar is poised to be the first commercial-scale producer of therapeutic radioisotopes copper-67 and actinium-225, and strongly positioned for continued rapid growth. We look forward to sharing information about our innovative and environmentally sustainable approach to radioisotope production with the investor community at this Oppenheimer fireside chat.”

About NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC (NorthStar)

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes is a commercial-stage nuclear medicine company that manufactures and distributes diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals. The Company’s proprietary state-of-the-art technology and proven management team have propelled it to the forefront of U.S. medical radioisotope production as the sole domestic producer of the diagnostic imaging radioisotope molybdenum-99 (Mo-99). Mo-99 is used to generate technetium-99m (Tc-99m), the standard of care in diagnostic imaging to assess the extent and severity of heart disease and cancer. NorthStar’s unique Mo-99 production process is non-uranium based and environmentally friendly. NorthStar is expanding its industry-leading position in the emerging area of therapeutic radioisotopes, which are used in targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy to treat cancer, respiratory and other diseases. Using first-in-kind and environmentally-sound electron accelerator technology, NorthStar is poised to be the first commercial-scale producer of therapeutic radioisotopes actinium-225 (Ac-225) and copper-67 (Cu-67). For more information about NorthStar’s comprehensive radiopharmaceutical portfolio, visit: www.northstarnm.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308005280/en/