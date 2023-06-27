NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes Announces Supply Agreement with Nucleus RadioPharma for Alpha-emitting Therapeutic Radioisotope Actinium-225 (Ac-225)

NorthStar’s high purity non-carrier-added (n.c.a.) Ac-225 to be used in advancing Nucleus’ partners radioligand therapies to treat cancer

BELOIT, Wis. & ROCHESTER, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC, a global innovator in the development, production and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals used for therapeutic applications and medical imaging, and Nucleus RadioPharma, a full-service Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) dedicated to building robust and reliable clinical and commercial supply chains for targeted radiotherapies, today announced the signing of a supply agreement for the therapeutic radioisotope actinium-225 (Ac-225). Under terms of the agreement, NorthStar will supply its high purity, non-carrier added (n.c.a.) Ac-225 to Nucleus. Nucleus will use NorthStar’s Ac-225 for their customers’ radioligand pharmaceutical programs.

Ac-225 is a high energy alpha-emitting radioisotope of increasing interest for clinical studies investigating the use of targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, which combines select molecules with therapeutic radioisotopes to directly target and deliver therapeutic doses of radiation to destroy cancer cells in patients with serious disease. Ac-225 carries sufficient radiation to cause cell death in a localized area of targeted cells, while its half-life limits unwanted radioactivity in patients. Clinical research and commercial use of Ac-225 have been constrained by chronic short supply due to limitations of current production technology. NorthStar is positioned to be the first commercial-scale producer of n.c.a. Ac-225 and copper-67 (Cu-67) for advancing clinical research and commercial radiopharmaceutical therapy products. The Company will use its electron accelerator technology to produce n.c.a. Ac-225 that is free of long-lived radioactive contaminants and byproducts associated with other production methods. Such contaminants pose regulatory and waste management challenges for pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and health systems.

“NorthStar is applying the same development expertise to rapidly advance large-scale production of n.c.a. Ac-225 that has positioned us at the forefront of U.S. radioisotope production as the only national commercialized producer of the important medical radioisotope molybdenum-99 (Mo-99), and we previously announced successful production of Mo-99 using electron accelerator technology,” said Frank Scholz, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes. “Progress on our dedicated, state-of-the-art Actinium-225 Production facility is on schedule. The electron accelerator is installed and initial production of radiochemical grade Ac-225 is planned in 2024. NorthStar expects to submit a Drug Master File to the FDA as quickly as possible, which, upon acceptance by the FDA, will allow NorthStar to provide cGMP grade Ac-225. We are very pleased to enter this Ac-225 supply agreement with Nucleus RadioPharma, and we look forward to working with them in their efforts to provide targeted alpha radioligand therapies for patients with cancer.”

“Nucleus was established to address the acute manufacturing scarcity of radionuclides and theranostics, which poses significant challenges to patient care and clinical trials for new radiopharmaceuticals,” said Charles S. Conroy, Chief Executive Officer of Nucleus. “We are pleased to work with NorthStar as an experienced and reliable partner in innovative, accelerator-based radioisotope production technology, and to using its n.c.a. Ac-225 to develop highly transformative treatments for patients with cancer.”

Founded by Eclipse Ventures and Mayo Clinic, Nucleus RadioPharma is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) built to ensure cancer patients can access potentially lifesaving radiopharmaceuticals by developing technologies to modernize the clinical development, manufacturing, and supply chain of these promising new treatment tools. Learn more about Nucleus.

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes is a commercial-stage nuclear medicine company focused on advancing patient care by providing diagnostic and therapeutic radioisotopes, novel radiopharmaceuticals and customized radiopharmaceutical development services. Its proven management team and state-of-the-art, environmentally preferable and non-uranium based technologies have made it an emerging leader at the forefront of U.S. medical radioisotope and radiopharmaceutical production. NorthStar’s molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) program is the sole source of domestic Mo-99, used to generate the standard-of-care diagnostic imaging radioisotope for assessing heart disease and cancer. It is expanding its industry-leading position in the growing area of therapeutic radioisotopes, used in targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy to treat cancer and other serious diseases, and is poised to be the first commercial-scale producer of non-carrier added (n.c.a.) actinium-225 (Ac-225) and copper-67 (Cu-67). NorthStar’s Radiopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO/CMO) services unit will provide customized service offerings and specialized radiopharmaceutical expertise to help biopharmaceutical companies rapidly advance their development and commercialization programs. For more information about NorthStar’s comprehensive portfolio and patient-focused services, visit: www.northstarnm.com.

