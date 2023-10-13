SUBSCRIBE
Nortech Systems to Report Fiscal Third Quarter Financial Results and Hold a Conference Call on November 8, 2023

October 13, 2023 | 
Nortech Systems Incorporated (Nasdaq: NSYS) will hold a live conference call and webcast at 4:00 p.m. central time on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, to discuss the company’s third quarter financial results.

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Nortech Systems Incorporated (Nasdaq: NSYS), a leading provider of engineering and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical and electromechanical products serving the medical, aerospace & defense and industrial markets, will hold a live conference call and webcast at 4:00 p.m. central time on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, to discuss the company’s third quarter financial results. The call will be hosted by Jay Miller, Chief Executive Officer and Alan Nordstrom, Acting Chief Financial Officer. To access the live audio conference call, US participants may call 888-506-0062 and international participants may call 973-528-0011. Participant Access Code: 557432. Participants may also access the call via webcast at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2814/49292.

About Nortech Systems Incorporated Nortech Systems is a leading provider of design and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components. Nortech Systems primarily serves the medical, aerospace & defense, and industrial markets. Its design services span concept development to commercial design, and include medical device, software, electrical, mechanical, and biomedical engineering. Its manufacturing and supply chain capabilities are vertically integrated around wire/cable/interconnect assemblies, printed circuit board assemblies, as well as system-level assembly, integration, and final test. Headquartered in Maple Grove, Minn., Nortech currently has seven manufacturing locations and design centers across the U.S., Latin America, and Asia. Nortech Systems is traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol NSYS. Nortech’s website is www.nortechsys.com.

Alan Nordstrom, Acting CFO
anordstrom@nortechsys.com
952-444-3733

