SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
BioCapital

No Clear Heparin Alternative Seen Amid Baxter Production Halt

February 21, 2008 | 
1 min read

Sales of certain blood thinners could get a boost if Baxter International Inc.'s (BAX) safety-related production halt for the drug heparin leads to a significant shortage, but the benefit is likely to be modest because few blood thinners can be used in as broad a range of settings as heparin. GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK), Sanofi-Aventis (SNY) and the Medicines Co. (MDCO) are among the companies that make various kinds of blood thinners that could be substituted for Baxter’s heparin product, but only in certain circumstances, according to doctors, drug makers and the federal government.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Man holding tablet computer with scienti
Job Trends
Life Sciences R&D, Manufacturing Talent Becoming More Difficult to Find: Report
June 6, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: FDA sign at its office in Washington, DC/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Policy
FDA Again Rejects Supernus Drug-Device Combo for Parkinson’s Disease
April 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: 3d illustration of hepatitis B viruses i
Drug Development
Altimmune Axes Hepatitis B Program After Phase II Failure, Focuses on Obesity and MASH
March 28, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Astellas Pharma US headquarters in Illinois
Business
Astellas Backs Out of Potential $340M Licensing Deal with Cartesian
March 15, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen