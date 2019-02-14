Nimbus Therapeutics Appoints Peter Tummino, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer

“Peter has an impressive track record of success in discovering and developing new medicines for patients, and we are thrilled to welcome him to our team. He has successfully built and led diverse teams of scientists, and has deep experience applying computational and other technologies across the R&D spectrum,” said Jeb Keiper, M.S., M.B.A., President and Chief Executive Officer at Nimbus. “Peter will help us write the next chapter of Nimbus, as we drive our Tyk2 inhibitor toward the clinic for autoimmune diseases and as we expand both the depth and breadth of our portfolio of programs across highly sought-after targets in metabolic disease, cancer and immune-inflammatory disorders.”

“I’m excited to dive in and get to work alongside Nimbus’ fantastic team of scientists and collaborators, with their remarkable history of successfully applying computational approaches to discover novel medicines and to advance these medicines to patients,” said Dr. Tummino. “I look forward to continuing this momentum and furthering our efforts into exciting new areas of medicine.”

Prior to Nimbus, Dr. Tummino was Vice President and Global Head of Lead Discovery in Discovery Sciences at Janssen, the Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceuticals Group. Dr. Tummino led multiple aspects of discovery operations with teams located in Europe and both coasts of the U.S., working across all five therapeutic areas at Janssen. Prior to joining Janssen in 2014, he held multiple leadership roles at GlaxoSmithKline, including Head of Biology for the Cancer Epigenetics Discovery Performance Unit, where his team progressed first-in-class epigenetic agents into oncology clinical trials against multiple novel targets. Earlier in his GSK tenure, Dr. Tummino contributed to the discovery and progression of multiple clinical candidates, including dabrafenib (BRAF inhibitor) and trametinib (MEK inhibitor) which were approved for multiple oncology indications. During this time, Dr. Tummino also co-led the novel target selection effort for GSK Oncology.

Dr. Tummino received his Ph.D. from the Department of Biological Chemistry at the University of Michigan in 1992. Following completion of a postdoctoral fellowship at Warner-Lambert/Parke-Davis, Dr. Tummino held positions of increasing responsibility at Warner-Lambert/Parke-Davis, AstraZeneca, and Millennium Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Tummino has published 77 peer-reviewed journal articles with greater than 9000 citations.

About Nimbus Therapeutics

Nimbus Therapeutics is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts (USA). Nimbus is pioneering the application of highly-advanced computational technologies to the design and development of novel treatments for substantial and underserved human diseases. The company’s focus on metabolic diseases, cancer and immune-inflammatory disorders reflects the mechanistic relationship between these disorders, and Nimbus’ ability to rapidly tackle well validated targets as well as those that have proven intractable to others. The company’s LLC/subsidiary architecture enables diverse and synergistic partnerships to deliver breakthrough medicines. To learn more, please visit www.nimbustx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190214005145/en/